icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Record hot 2023? El Nino may add fuel to climate crisis in India

El Nino has had an overbearing impact on Indian rains and 80 per cent of El Nino years have seen below-normal rains in the country, shows data

Topics
El Nino | Climate Change | Heat waves

Shreya Jai & Sanjeeb Mukherjee  |  New Delhi 

heatwave
The monsoon will get altered with the return of El NiÃ±o in 2023

Planet-warming threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius (1.5°C) is feared to be breached this year, triggering a cascading impact on India’s weather patterns, including the monsoon.

First Published: Sun, January 22 2023. 20:44 IST

`
