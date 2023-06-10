close

India logs 186 fresh Covid-19 cases, active infections decrease to 2,501

The national Covid recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2023 | 10:03 AM IST
India saw a single-day rise of 186 coronavirus infections, while the active cases have decreased to 2,501, according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll has remained at 5,31,888, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The total tally of Covid cases is 4.49 crore (4,49,92,648) and the active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, it stated.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to

4,44,58,259, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Coronavirus India Coronavirus Vaccine

First Published: Jun 10 2023 | 10:03 AM IST

