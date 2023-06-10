India logs 186 fresh Covid-19 cases, active infections decrease to 2,501

India saw a single-day rise of 186 coronavirus infections, while the active cases have decreased to 2,501, according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll has remained at 5,31,888, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The total tally of Covid cases is 4.49 crore (4,49,92,648) and the active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, it stated.

The national Covid recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to



4,44,58,259, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

Also Read Magnolia tree bark compound inhibits Covid-19 reproduction: Study India logs 173 new coronavirus infections; active tally declines to 2,670 India records 188 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; active tally drops to 2,554 India records 80 new Covid-19 infections, active cases rise to 1,848 India reports 440 new Covid cases, one death; active tally rises to 3,294 LIVE: United opposition could work a miracle in 2024, says Shatrughan Sinha K'taka: Textbook revision row escalates as Cong calls RSS founder 'coward' Top headlines: Show-cause notice to Xiaomi, worried Byju's investors & more New Parliament building symbol of PM's commitment towards development: EAM Technical bids of tender open for Patna underground tunnel project: DMRC