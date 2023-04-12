close

India logs 7,830 new Covid cases, active infections breach 40,000-mark

In the last 24 hours, India reported 7,830 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the country's overall caseload to 40,215, according to the latest Union Health Ministry data

IANS New Delhi
Coronavirus

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 12:30 PM IST
In the last 24 hours, India reported 7,830 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the country's overall caseload to 40,215, according to the latest Union Health Ministry data released on Wednesday.

The data revealed that the daily and weekly positivity rates currently stood at 3.65 per cent and 3.83 per cent, respectively.

Meanwhile, 4,692 recoveries in the last 24 hours increased the total recoveries to 4,42,04,771.

In the same period, 2,14,242 tests were conducted increased the total number to 92.32 crore.

Also in the last 24 hours, 441 doses were administered. The country has so far administered 220.66 crore vaccine doses.

The active cases stand at 0.09 per cent and the recovery rate is 98.72 per cent.

--IANS

miz/ksk/

 

Topics : Coronavirus | Coronavirus Tests | India

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 11:15 AM IST

