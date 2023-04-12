close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Government incentives to drive EV penetration in India, says Moody's

The government aims to have EV sales accounting for 30 per cent of private cars, 70 per cent for commercial vehicles and 80 per cent for two-and three-wheelers by 2030

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Moody's

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 12:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Government incentives, including those to consumers, local battery manufacturing, state-level subsidies and cut in GST rates would help drive EV penetration in India, Moody's has said.

In a report, Moody's Investors Service said India has the fourth-largest car market globally, but electric vehicle (EV) penetration is currently only around 1 per cent.

The pace of increase in EV sales and towards the government's target of 30 per cent by 2030 will also depend on the country's charging infrastructure, and consumers' readiness to switch to EVs from traditional ICE vehicles, or those traditional engines powered by petrol, diesel, or natural gas.

"We expect various government incentives will drive an increase in EV penetration. These include consumer incentives, production-linked incentives for advanced battery storage to drive local cell manufacturing, goods and services tax (GST) rate cuts, and other state-level subsidies," Moody's said.

India has beaten Japan to become the third-largest vehicle market in 2022 after China and the USA.

Last month, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had said that if India can use the lithium reserves recently discovered in Jammu and Kashmir, it can become the world's number one automobile manufacturer in electric vehicle segment.

Also Read

Many EVs to lose big tax credit with new rules by US Treasury Dept

SMEV seeks extension of subsidies for EVs under FAME-II in Budget

India and China are converging to high income levels, says Moody's

EV charging revenue likely to exceed $300 bn globally by 2027

Slowdown in GDP growth late last year temporary: Moody's Analytics

Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi to appear in Patna's MP-MLA court today

CBIC extends interest waiver on customs duty payable via ECL till April 13

Deliberate attempt by Airtel to defame Jio's user friendly tariffs: RJIL

Mumbai-Goa Tejas Express gets additional vistadome coach from April 14

India, Canada agree to enhance commercial ties, discuss regional issues

Lithium is a crucial element in producing batteries that power electric vehicles.

The government aims to have EV sales accounting for 30 per cent of private cars, 70 per cent for commercial vehicles and 80 per cent for two-and three-wheelers by 2030.

Moody's said Tata Motors retains an early mover advantage in the battery EV market in India, with a 85 per cent share (April-December 2022).

Presence through 250 dealers across 165 cities, and with close to 4,300 charging points, has already allowed the company to sell some 50,000 EVs, Moody's said.

Tata said it plans to increase its EV line-up from four models to 10, by March 2026. Tata's EV business has already raised USD 1 billion from private-equity investor TPG, it added.

Last year, global battery electric vehicle sales were around 8 million, with 65 per cent of these in China. Europe represented nearly 20 per cent. Consumers in those regions benefited from the government incentives and automakers' expanded product offerings, Moody's said.

"We expect Battery Electric Vehicles' (BEVs) share of global light vehicle sales will grow from around 10 per cent of new vehicle registrations currently to more than one-third by 2030 and to nearly half by 2035," it added.

Topics : Moodys | PLI scheme | Electric vehicles in India

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 11:12 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon