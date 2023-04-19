close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Corporate funding in global solar sector grows 11% to $8.4 bn in Jan-Mar

Corporate funding in the global solar sector increased 11 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to USD 8.4 billion in January-March period of 2023, according to a Mercom Capital report

Press Trust of India New Delhi
solar panel, solar, solar energy, sunlight, energy, renewable energy

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 2:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Corporate funding in the global solar sector increased 11 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to USD 8.4 billion in January-March period of 2023, according to a Mercom Capital report.

Corporate funding includes venture capital, debt and public market financing.

"The investments in the solar sector bucked the trend in Q1 despite tough economic conditions. The Inflation Reduction Act in the US is a significant driver for investments in solar. The fundamentals are solid, driven by strong demand for the energy transition worldwide, especially in Europe and the United States," said Raj Prabhu, CEO of Mercom Capital Group.

Total corporate funding into the solar sector in the first quarter of 2023 calender year came to USD 8.4 billion compared to USD 5.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022. Funding increased 11 per cent y-o-y compared to USD 7.5 billion raised in Q1 2022, the report said.

During January-March 2023, global VC funding was at USD 2.1 billion in 18 deals, 75 per cent higher compared to Q1 or January-March period of 2022.

In India, the companies which raised VC funding are Aerem (USD 5 million), Loom Solar (USD 2 million) and Ecozen (USD 6.93 million).

Also Read

Govt unveils plans to add 250GW renewable energy capacity in next 5 years

World Bank grants $8.86 mn to improve Lebanon's solid waste management

India plans big for green energy sector in sync with G20 Presidency

RIL, 10 other firms bag 39,600 MW solar capacity order under PLI scheme

JSW Energy arm bags two battery energy storage system projects from SECI

Nepal Prez Paudel airlifted from Kathmandu, to be admitted to AIIMS

Latest LIVE: Cabinet briefing by Anurag Thakur, Jitendra Singh at 3 PM

Ukraine, World Bank agree on $6 bn recovery programme amid Russia war

Netflix grows engagement in India by 30% in Q1 2023 after price cuts

Death toll due to unrest in Sudan reaches 270, over 2,600 injured: WHO

The global debt financing sector saw a total of USD 3.9 billion funding, up 3 per cent from 3.8 billion raised in January-March 2022.

Domestic companies Insolation Energy and Husk Power Systems secured USD 2.5 million and USD 750,000 loans, respectively, in this segment.

Public market financing reached USD 2.3 billion in seven deals during the first quarter of this year, declining by 8 per cent from USD 2.5 billion raised in four deals during January-March 2022.

"Tata Power Renewable Energy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power, has received the second and final round of USD 260 million capital infusion from UK-based GreenForest New Energies Bidco, an investment platform jointly run by US asset management fund BlackRock Real Assets and Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co," the report said.

Topics : India's solar energy | Solar Energy Corporation of India | solar power in India | Solar Industries

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 2:22 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon