close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India needs to raise maize output to 44mn tonnes in 5 years to meet demand

After Uttar Pradesh, Maharasthra has the highest number of sugar mills in the country. Maize can be used for ethanol making in the state as this would enhance the income of the farmers, he added

Press Trust of India New Delhi
corn, maize, crop

Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 2:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Centre on Tuesday said the country's maize output needs to be increased to 44-45 million tonnes in the next five years amid growing demand for the grain for ethanol production and poultry industry.

Union agriculture secretary Manoj Ahuja, speaking at the 9th India Maize Summit organied by industry body Ficci here, also stressed on the need to cut down the losses in the entire value chain of maize in a systematic manner.

"Currently, maize production in the country is in the range of 33-34 million tonnes. We need a quantity jump in the maize to 44-45 million tonnes in the next five years in order to meeting the rising demand for ethanol and the poultry industry," Manoj said.

There is vast potential to harness in the maize value chain. Making better seed availability, providing storage and marketing linkages, public and private partnerships, among others, should be focused on amid growing threat of climate change, he added.

Addressing the event, Maharasthra agriculture minister Abdul Sattar said the state government is ready to support the private players that are keen to invest in the value chain of maize, especially ethanol, in Maharasthra.

"If companies are keen to invest in the maize value chain, we are ready to support as this will empower our farmers," he said.

Also Read

Centre holds review meeting on 12% ethanol blending with petrol for 2022-23

Govt gives in-principle approval to nine ethanol blending projects

PM to inaugurate India Energy Week, open HAL's factory in Karnataka today

Global food security at risk: Over 350 mn family farmers warn world leaders

Number of petrol pumps selling biofuels jumped threefold in 5 years: Puri

Heat wave in India: Schools closed in these states, guidelines issued

Atiq's letter in sealed envelope being sent to CJI, UP CM, says his lawyer

New Delhi rejects renewal of Pernod's liquor sale licence, cites probes

BJP begins 2024 preparations in Assam; visits by Shah, Nadda in May

Illegal mining at Aravalli: 582 complaints but one conviction in 6 years

After Uttar Pradesh, Maharasthra has the highest number of sugar mills in the country. Maize can be used for ethanol making in the state as this would enhance the income of the farmers, he added.

Sattar also called on private companies to set up warehouses in the state, which would help maize growers hold their stocks and sell later when prices are better.

A Ficci-Yes Bank Knowledge report 'Transforming India's maize sector - the critical role of technology and innovations' was released on the occasion.

Top officials from Corteva Agriscience and Sammunati were also present at the event.

Topics : Maize | Agriculture | agriculture in India

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 2:03 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneAndroidBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon