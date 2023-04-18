close

BJP begins 2024 preparations in Assam; visits by Shah, Nadda in May

According to sources, the party however may face a stiff challenge in four constituencies -- Dhubri, Kaliabor, Barpeta, and Nagaon

IANS Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 1:27 PM IST
While the opposition parties in Assam are still struggling to put their house in order, the ruling BJP has started to tighten its belt with a target of winning most of the Lok Sabha seats in the state in the 2024 general election.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J.P. Nadda are scheduled to visit the state in May for meetings with party workers.

The BJP has set a target to win 12 of the 14 Lok Sabha seats.

According to sources, the party however may face a stiff challenge in four constituencies -- Dhubri, Kaliabor, Barpeta, and Nagaon.

The state BJP president, Bhavesh Kalita, claimed that the party will win 12 seats.

According to Kalita, the BJP has already started sharpening its tactics with an eye on the Lok Sabha elections.

Once the Rongali Bihu celebrations are over, they will start preparing for 2024 in full force.

He said that a meeting of 1,000 core members of the party will be held on April 23.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat programme will complete 100 episodes this month, the Assam BJP has planned a mega event that will witness the presence of at least 1,000 party workers at each booth.

Kalita said that Shah and Nadda will join the 'Lok Sabha Prabas Yojana' after the Karnataka Assembly elections.

The BJP will implement this party programme in every Lok Sabha constituency.

According to a top party leader, Nadda will probably visit the state on the second week of May to begin the party's poll campaign for 2024.

Meanwhile, the party general secretary and Mangaldoi Lok Sabha MP Dilip Shaikia said that they are not giving importance to opposition unity.

"Opposition unity is khichdi, it will again prove to be a failure. We will win 12 Lok Sabha seats."

The BJP has aimed to defeat Congress in the Kaliabor constituency which been long been a Congress stronghold.

Late Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi's son Gaurav Gogoi is currently the Kaliabor MP.

According to party sources, the saffron camp is desperate to win the seat this time.

--IANS

tdr/ksk/

Topics : BJP | BJP MLAs | Assam assembly polls | Assam

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 1:27 PM IST

