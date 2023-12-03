India eyes Global South pole position with COP host pitch in 2028

India hopes to bolster its image of being the voice of the Global South with its pitch to host the premier global climate conference in 2028.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his opening address to the Conference of Parties (COP28) at Dubai last week, said that India would like to host the COP33 in 2028. India recently concluded the year-long G20 conference, which the Centre hailed as a success on various fronts including sustainable finance and energy transition.

Under the current Bharatiya Janata Party-led government, the Indian state has been positioning itself as the leader of the Global South — a term used for fast developing nations including in regions such as South Asia and African Union. The demands of