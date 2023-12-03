Sensex (0.74%)
India eyes Global South pole position with COP host pitch in 2028

Under the current Bharatiya Janata Party-led government, the Indian state has been positioning itself as the leader of the Global South

COP28
Premium

PM Modi delivers a national statement at the World Climate Action Summit during the COP28 in Dubai

Shreya JaiNitin Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 9:41 PM IST
India hopes to bolster its image of being the voice of the Global South with its pitch to host the premier global climate conference in 2028.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his opening address to the Conference of Parties (COP28) at Dubai last week, said that India would like to host the COP33 in 2028. India recently concluded the year-long G20 conference, which the Centre hailed as a success on various fronts including sustainable finance and energy transition.

Under the current Bharatiya Janata Party-led government, the Indian state has been positioning itself as the leader of the Global South — a term used for fast developing nations including in regions such as South Asia and African Union. The demands of

Topics : Climate Change Narendra Modi Climate Change talks Sustainable Development

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 9:36 PM IST

