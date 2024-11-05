Business Standard
Home / India News / India proposes merging regional rural banks to help them shore up capital

India proposes merging regional rural banks to help them shore up capital

The planned mergers would result in one regional rural bank in each state, according to a banker

bank

Collectively, these banks had deposits of 6.6 trillion rupees ($78.46 billion) and advances of 4.7 trillion rupees as of March 31, 2024

Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 1:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian government has proposed merging regional rural banks to reduce their number to 28 from 43, which could help these lenders cut costs and shore up their capital base, according to a government document dated Nov. 4 that was reviewed by Reuters.

Regional rural banks provide credit to small farmers, agricultural labourers and businesses in rural areas but have suffered from inadequate access to capital and technology.

Collectively, these banks had deposits of 6.6 trillion rupees ($78.46 billion) and advances of 4.7 trillion rupees as of March 31, 2024.

The planned mergers would result in one regional rural bank in each state, according to a banker.

 

The federal finance ministry did not immediately respond to an email request for comment.

Government-owned lenders still control more than half of India's banking sector in terms of assets.

More From This Section

The country's foreign exchange reserves have risen by $311 billion since December 2018, when the tenure of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das began. This represents the largest forex jump under any governor to date. India now has th

Finance Commission grants released for RLBs in Haryana, Tripura, Mizoram

supreme court of india

LIVE: SC overrules Allahabad HC order that had quashed UP Board of Madarsa Education Act

Supreme Court, SC

SC overturns 1978 ruling, strikes down State's power to seize pvt property

Madarsas

SC upholds UP Madarsa Act but terms degree provision 'unconstitutional'

Wikipedia

Centre issues notice to Wikipedia over 'bias and inaccuracies' concerns

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has tried to consolidate such lenders to improve efficiency and reduce their reliance on government capital infusions.

Regional rural banks are 50% owned by the federal government, 35% by sponsor or scheduled banks and 15% by state governments.

India started consolidating the sector in 2004-05, reducing the number of regional rural banks from 196 to 43 in 2020-21.

The latest proposal includes merging two regional banks in the poll-bound western state of Maharashtra and four lenders in southern Andhra Pradesh state, among others, the document showed. ($1 = 84.1160 Indian rupees)

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Loan, Payment, Money

Microlenders under RBI lens for 'netting off' loans; all you need to know

SBI, State Bank Of India

Cong raises alarm as SBI decides to pick equity in debt-laden infra firm

While household deposits as a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP) came down to 4.1 per cent in 2023 from 6.1 per cent a decade back, borrowings by them during this period moved up from 3.3 per cent to 5.8 per cent, according to a report by man

The shift: Households turn net borrowers from banks, says BCG report

Indian banks never had it so good. The banks and the stakeholders like the government of India and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have worked assiduously in the last decade to ensure a stable, resilient and adequately capitalised banking system that

Banks' borrowings in India crosses Rs 9 trillion-mark in July: RBI

SBI

SBI Q1 results: Net profit almost flat at Rs 17,035 crore; NPA at 2.21%

Topics : Banks borrowings Merger of banks Banks merger

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 1:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAndroid 16 Release Sagility India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon