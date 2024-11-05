LIVE: Canadian police officer suspended for attending pro-Khalistan protest outside Hindu temple
News agencies reported that a Canadian police officer was suspended on Monday after a video went viral on social media showing him participating in a pro-Khalistan protest outside a Hindu temple in Brampton. According to media reports, Harinder Sohi, was caught on camera holding a Khalistan flag, while others in the protest chanted anti-India slogans, CBC News reported. The police force is "aware of a video circulating on social media which shows an off-duty Peel Police officer involved in a demonstration," an official told news outlets. "This officer has since been suspended in accordance with the Community Safety and Policing Act," he said. "We are investigating the circumstances in totality depicted in the video and are unable to provide further information until such time that this investigation is complete." Peel police previously said three people have been charged after violence erupted as Indian consular officials visited the Hindu Sabha Mandir temple Sunday.
Two persons, including a Delhi Police constable, were mowed down by a DTC bus after its driver lost control of the vehicle due to a technical snag near the Monastery Market here, police said on Tuesday. The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus climbed a pavement, collided with a billboard pole before hitting the two men and finally came to a halt after crashing into a road divider on Ring Road on Monday night, they said. There were no passengers onboard the bus at the time of the incident.
The Mumbai police have registered an FIR against Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Sunil Raut, the brother of party leader Sanjay Raut, for allegedly making offensive remarks against rival Shiv Sena leader Suvarna Karanje, an official said. Sunil Raut and Karanje are pitted against each other in Mumbai's Vikhroli assembly seat.
A Canadian police officer has been suspended for participating in a pro-Khalistan protest outside the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton, according to a media report. On Sunday, protestors carrying Khalistani flags clashed with people at the Hindu temple and disrupted a consular event co-organised by the temple authorities and the Indian Consulate.
