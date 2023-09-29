close
India records 40 fresh Covid-19 cases, active caseload at 476: Govt data

The death toll has been recorded at 5,32,031 (5.32 lakh), the data updated on Friday showed

Photo: Freepik

Photo: Freepik

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2023 | 7:38 PM IST
India recorded a single-day rise of 40 new COVID-19 cases while the active caseload stands at 476, according to Union Health Ministry data.
The death toll has been recorded at 5,32,031 (5.32 lakh), the data updated on Friday showed.
The country's Covid case tally currently stands at 4,49,98,741 (4.49 crore).
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease is at 4,44,66,244 (4.44 crore) and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.
The case fatality rate is currently at 1.18 per cent.
According to the website, 220.67 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered so far.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Coronavirus India corona healthcare

First Published: Sep 29 2023 | 7:37 PM IST

