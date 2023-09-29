close
Sensex (0.49%)
65828.41 + 320.09
Nifty (0.59%)
19638.30 + 114.75
Nifty Smallcap (1.25%)
5883.30 + 72.60
Nifty Midcap (1.08%)
40537.05 + 433.00
Nifty Bank (0.64%)
44584.55 + 283.60
Heatmap

Now, only the President remains to come here, says CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that BJP leaders were visiting the state aggressively because they could not topple the Congress state government

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot speaks to media

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2023 | 6:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot criticised the increasing number of visits by senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to the poll-bound state. Addressing the crowd in the Kotputli-Behror district, Chief Minister Gehlot remarked, "Now, only the President remains to come here."
 
Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to address a rally in Chittorgarh on October 2. This marks the Prime Minister's second visit in just seven days. Earlier, he had addressed a rally on September 25 in Jaipur, marking the state's conclusion of the BJP's Privartan Yatra.
 
Chief Minister Gehlot has initiated his own nine-day yatra in the poll-bound state. Speaking in the Kotputli-Behror district on Thursday, he stated that the BJP leaders were aggressively visiting Rajasthan because they were unable to topple the Congress government.
 

Also Read

Rajasthan assembly elections 2023: Ashok Gehlot - Congress' magician

Rajasthan elections: People will make Mission 156 a success, says CM Gehlot

BJP releases first list of 21 candidates for Chhattisgarh, 39 for MP polls

Rajasthan elections: Lawyers stage strikes, file PIL against CM Gehlot

Rajasthan elections 2023: Congress veterans gather in Jaipur today

Rajasthan elections: PM Modi to address rally in Chittorgarh on October 2

Ahead of Rajasthan elections, Devi Singh Bhati rejoins BJP after 4 years

Ahead of polls, BJP divides Rajasthan into 7 zones, assigns responsibility

'BJP rewards hate':Opposition slam BJP for giving Bidhuri poll duty in Tonk

EC team to review preparations for polls in Rajasthan, Telangana

Further criticising the BJP, Chief Minister Gehlot said, "Yesterday, the Vice President visited five districts. What is the logic? Elections are imminent... If you make appearances during this period, it sends different messages, which are not conducive to the health of democracy."
 
He added, "There's no issue if leaders come to the state, but sending the Vice President is inappropriate. The Vice President holds a constitutional post, and we all have respect for both the Vice President and the President."
 
The chief minister also accused the BJP of engaging in "horse-trading" with their Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
 
"Elected governments in Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh were toppled. There is a lingering sense of frustration that they could not achieve this in Rajasthan, thanks to your blessings," he noted.
 
Referring to the political crisis in 2020, he mentioned, "I alone could not have saved the government. Our high command stood with us. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi had sent their entire team here."
 
Later, he also spoke at a public rally in Didwana. Defending the Congress-led state government, Chief Minister Gehlot elaborated, "Our government aims to provide good governance. We are leading in the education sector and in information technology. Numerous IITs, IIMs, and agricultural colleges have been established, and around 96 universities are in Rajasthan. We have also opened English schools."
 
He continued, "The laws we have enacted are being adopted in other states as well. The Old Pension Scheme we recently passed, and the Right to Health, are topics of national discussion. We urge the Centre to replicate Rajasthan's schemes on a national scale."
 
The Rajasthan state assembly elections are slated for later this year. The assembly, comprising 200 seats, is of significant political importance.
 
The previous assembly elections were held in December 2018, when the Congress emerged as the single-largest party, securing 100 seats but falling one seat short of a majority.
 
(With agency inputs)

Topics : Ashok Gehlot Narendra Modi Rajasthan Assembly Rajasthan government rajasthan Indian National Congress Congress BJP State assembly polls state elections Assembly polls Election campaign Election news Elections in India Indian elections BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 29 2023 | 6:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesWorld Heart Day 2023Stock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesIndia Cricket World Cup SquadHookah Ban in HaryanaGold-Silver PriceMCX Share PriceAsian Games 2023 September 29 Schedule

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT CityJalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 29 schedule: India event timings, streamingAsian games LIVE updates Day 5: India win 2 Gold, 3 Silver; Medal tally 31

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demandWar in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake saleSugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon