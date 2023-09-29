Now, only the President remains to come here, says CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot criticised the increasing number of visits by senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to the poll-bound state. Addressing the crowd in the Kotputli-Behror district, Chief Minister Gehlot remarked, "Now, only the President remains to come here."

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to address a rally in Chittorgarh on October 2. This marks the Prime Minister's second visit in just seven days. Earlier, he had addressed a rally on September 25 in Jaipur, marking the state's conclusion of the BJP's Privartan Yatra.

Chief Minister Gehlot has initiated his own nine-day yatra in the poll-bound state. Speaking in the Kotputli-Behror district on Thursday, he stated that the BJP leaders were aggressively visiting Rajasthan because they were unable to topple the Congress government.

Further criticising the BJP, Chief Minister Gehlot said, "Yesterday, the Vice President visited five districts. What is the logic? Elections are imminent... If you make appearances during this period, it sends different messages, which are not conducive to the health of democracy."

He added, "There's no issue if leaders come to the state, but sending the Vice President is inappropriate. The Vice President holds a constitutional post, and we all have respect for both the Vice President and the President."

The chief minister also accused the BJP of engaging in "horse-trading" with their Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

"Elected governments in Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh were toppled. There is a lingering sense of frustration that they could not achieve this in Rajasthan, thanks to your blessings," he noted.

Referring to the political crisis in 2020, he mentioned, "I alone could not have saved the government. Our high command stood with us. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi had sent their entire team here."

Later, he also spoke at a public rally in Didwana. Defending the Congress-led state government, Chief Minister Gehlot elaborated, "Our government aims to provide good governance. We are leading in the education sector and in information technology. Numerous IITs, IIMs, and agricultural colleges have been established, and around 96 universities are in Rajasthan. We have also opened English schools."

He continued, "The laws we have enacted are being adopted in other states as well. The Old Pension Scheme we recently passed, and the Right to Health, are topics of national discussion. We urge the Centre to replicate Rajasthan's schemes on a national scale."

The Rajasthan state assembly elections are slated for later this year. The assembly, comprising 200 seats, is of significant political importance.

The previous assembly elections were held in December 2018, when the Congress emerged as the single-largest party, securing 100 seats but falling one seat short of a majority.

(With agency inputs)