India records 66 new Covid cases, active cases have declined to 491

India has logged 66 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have declined to 491, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll was recorded at 5,32,024, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The country's Covid case tally is 4.49 crore (4,49,97,466).

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,64,951 and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

