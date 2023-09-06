Confirmation

Foreign Secretary Kwatra briefs Union Council of Ministers on G20 Summit

The informal interaction, held before the meeting of the Union Cabinet here, lasted for nearly one hour during which the ministers were informed how important the summit is for India

G20

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2023 | 3:44 PM IST
Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra and other officials on Wednesday briefed the Union Council of Ministers on the G20 Summit being held here later this week, sources said.
The informal interaction, held before the meeting of the Union Cabinet here, lasted for nearly one hour during which the ministers were informed how important the summit was for India and its global image.
The ministers were also requested to download the G20 mobile application.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : G20 summit Council of Ministers G20 Meet

First Published: Sep 06 2023 | 3:44 PM IST

