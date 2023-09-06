Foreign Secretary Kwatra briefs Union Council of Ministers on G20 Summit

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra and other officials on Wednesday briefed the Union Council of Ministers on the G20 Summit being held here later this week, sources said.
The informal interaction, held before the meeting of the Union Cabinet here, lasted for nearly one hour during which the ministers were informed how important the summit was for India and its global image.
The ministers were also requested to download the G20 mobile application.
