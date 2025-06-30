India records 9% above-average June rainfall as monsoon arrives early

India received 9% more rainfall than the long-period average for June, as the monsoon covered the entire country ahead of its normal schedule, weather department data showed on Monday.
The monsoon is the lifeblood of India's nearly $4 trillion economy, delivering almost 70% of the rainfall needed to water farms and replenishing aquifers and reservoirs.
Nearly half of India's farmland is not irrigated and depends on the annual June-September rains for crop growth.
The central, north-western parts of the country received above average rainfall in June, while north-eastern regions saw below average rainfall, data compiled by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) showed.
Also Read
India's annual monsoon rains covered the entire country on Sunday, nine days earlier than is typical, the weather department said, bringing forward planting of summer-sown crops.