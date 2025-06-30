Monday, June 30, 2025 | 12:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 3 dead in Shimla in road accident amid heavy rainfall across Himachal

3 dead in Shimla in road accident amid heavy rainfall across Himachal

Three people died in a road accident near Jalog, Shimla, amid continuous heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh on Monday.

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

Heavy rainfall has caused significant damage across several parts of Himachal Pradesh, with incidents of landslides, waterlogging, and disrupted connectivity in multiple districts. (Photo: PTI)

ANI General News
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 12:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Three people died in a road accident near Jalog, Shimla, amid continuous heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh on Monday.

According to the Shimla Disaster Management Authority, the vehicle met with an accident about four kilometres ahead of Jalog in Sub Tehsil Jalog. Patwari of the Ogli Gram Panchayat and police personnel rushed to the spot of the accident.

Further information regarding the accident is awaited. 

Meanwhile, Shimla Disaster Management Authority reported a cloudburst last night in village Sikaseri in Sarpara Gram Panchayat, Rampur in which a room, kitchen, a warehouse, a cow shed along with a cow and two calves owned by Rajender Kumar, and a cow along with shed owned by Vinod Kumar and Gopal Singh each were washed away.

 

No loss of human life reported.

Also Read

Flood, Assam Flood

Flash floods kill 7 in Himachal, Jammu; IMD issues red alert for Kerala, MP

Rains, New Delhi Rains, Delhi rains

IMD issues yellow alert for rain and thunderstorm in Delhi on Monday

Rain, Delhi Rains, New Delhi Rains, Monsoon

Cloudy skies over Delhi as IMD forecasts heavy rain in next few hours

Mumbai Rains

Mumbai witnesses incessant rains; local trains, metro services affected

Rainfall, Kerala rainfall

Floods disrupt life in northern districts of Kerala, rail services hit

According to the Disaster Management Authority, 34 Distribution Transformers (DTRs) are down, hampering the electricity supply in Shimla. The DTRs will be restored by Monday evening. Also, the water supply has been affected due to the cloudburst. 

Amid various incidents of property loss during heavy rains, a building has collapsed in Mathu Colony on the road leading to Chamiyana Super Speciality Hospital. No loss of life was reported as no one was residing in it, the Shimla Disaster Management Authority said.

Heavy rainfall has caused significant damage across several parts of Himachal Pradesh, with incidents of landslides, waterlogging, and disrupted connectivity being reported from multiple districts.

Revenue, Tribal Development, and Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi stated that 34 people have lost their lives in the state since June 20 due to rain-related incidents and accidents triggered by the adverse weather. 

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Negi said, "Since June 20, a total of 34 deaths have occurred in Himachal Pradesh. Of these, 17 people died due to rain-related incidents, and the remaining 17 lost their lives in road accidents."

The minister further stated that the National Highway-5, which was briefly closed near Chakki Modh, has been restored for single-lane traffic.

He went on to announce that he would hold a high-level review meeting on Monday with key departments, including Revenue, PWD, Disaster Management, Jal Shakti, and Power, to assess the monsoon preparedness and restoration efforts.

"All district disaster management authorities, revenue and police departments, and the State Disaster Management Authority have been put on high alert following the IMD's warning of continued heavy rainfall," he said.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Shimla on Monday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

INS Tabar, Navy

Commercial vessel with 14 Indian-origin crew catches fire; Navy to help

Donald Trump, Trump

LIVE news updates: Debate underway in Senate on Trump's big bill; overnight voting delayed

telangana fire

Pashamylaram reactor blast: 10 dead, several injured in Telangana fire

Droupadi Murmu

Murmu arrives in UP's Bareilly, to address IVRI's convocation ceremony

Amarnath yatra, Pilgrims on Amarnath yatra

Offline registration for Amarnath Yatra starts at special centres in Jammu

Topics : IMD Himachal Pradesh Shimla heavy rains Indian Meteorological Department IMD on rains

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayHDB Financial IPO Allotment TodayLatest News LIVESambhv Steel IPO AllotmentDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon