Friday, June 27, 2025 | 08:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Govt will protect textile sector in US trade deal: Goyal tells export body

Govt will protect textile sector in US trade deal: Goyal tells export body

The minister also reiterated that all necessary steps would be taken to ensure that India's interests, especially those of vulnerable sectors like textiles and apparel, are safeguarded

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal

"Piyush Goyal gave a patient hearing to the concerns raised and assured the delegation that the government is committed to protecting labour-intensive sectors during the ongoing negotiations under the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement," the council said in a statement.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 8:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has assured industry bodies that the government will protect the interests of the textiles and apparel sector in the proposed trade agreement with the US, AEPC said on Friday.

Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Chairman Sudhir Sekhri said he, along with TEXPROCIL (Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council) Chairman Vijay Agarwal, met the minister to apprise him of key concerns related to the proposed agreement.

"The minister gave a patient hearing to the concerns raised and assured the delegation that the government is committed to protecting labour-intensive sectors during the ongoing negotiations under the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement," the council said in a statement.

 

The minister also reiterated that all necessary steps would be taken to ensure that India's interests, especially those of vulnerable sectors like textiles and apparel, are safeguarded.

It further said that if the US will go ahead with the additional 26 per cent reciprocal tariffs on India then it would have serious implications for the sector's exports to America.

Also Read

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal

India on track to be $5 trn economy by 2027 despite global risks: Goyal

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Govt holds wide FTA talks to protect domestic industry: Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal

India-UK free trade pact provides predictability to business: Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Piyush Goyal to visit UK to push India-UK FTA towards implementation

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Piyush Goyal in London to discuss FTA, ways to promote trade, investment

Both the heads of the two councils expressed deep concern over the potential ramifications for the labour-intensive textile and clothing sector, which is a major contributor to India's export economy and employment, AEPC said.

They highlighted that apparel and home textiles are among the leading export categories to the US, and would be disproportionately affected by any tariff hike.

"They also drew attention to the likely consequences in terms of decline in exports and job losses, particularly in MSME segments and rural employment clusters," it added.

The Trump administration has suspended the 26 per cent tariff on Indian goods till July 9.

India's apparel exports to the US stood at USD 5 billion in 2024-25.

Indian official team is in Washington for the next round of trade talks.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Nirmala Sitharaman

FM asks PSBs to step up deposit mobilisation, deepen corporate lending

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Finance

India needs to get use to 'high-wire' act amid geopolitical tensions

target, gdp, economy, fiscal deficit

Current account balance posts surplus of 1.3% of GDP in Q4FY25: RBI

FY25 stock market performance, Nifty FY25 returns, Sensex FY25 performance, Nifty Midcap 100 gains, Nifty Smallcap 100 returns, gold price surge FY25, rupee depreciation FY25, Indian equity market trends, foreign portfolio investors selling, FPI outf

India's forex reserves dip by $1.01 bn to $697.93 bn in week to June 20

Trade

India's current account swings to $13.5 bn surplus in March quarter: RBI

Topics : Piyush Goyal AEPC Trade deals India US

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 8:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayGurugram Home Price RiseDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025ICAI CA Final ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon