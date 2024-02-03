Sensex (    %)
                        
India registered massive growth in PV sales in last 10 years: PM Modi

He was addressing the Bharat Mobility Global Expo at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi on Friday. According to him, 10 years ago, around 2,000 electric vehicles were being sold

PM Narendra Modi with Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal during Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, on Friday | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2024 | 12:17 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said since 2014 more than 210 million vehicles have been sold in the country, which was 120 million in the 10 years before 2014.
 
He was addressing the Bharat Mobility Global Expo at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi on Friday. According to him, 10 years ago, around 2,000 electric vehicles were being sold.  
 
“Now 1.2 million electric vehicles are being sold. In the last 10 years, around 60 per cent growth has been registered in passenger vehicles,” he added.
 
He also talked about the advancements India is making in the infrastructure sector. “We are challenging seas and mountains, and building engineering marvels in record time. From Atal Tunnel to Atal Setu, India’s infrastructural development is creating new records. In the last 10 years, 75 new airports have been built. Around 400,000 rural roads have been constructed,” he said.
 
He also exhorted the industry to pursue research and development (R&D) to manufacture batteries using locally available raw materials. Modi said India is moving fast and will become the world’s third largest economy in the third term of his government. The general elections are due in April-May this year.
 
Addressing the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, the prime minister also announced that 1,000 modern rest houses in Phase-1 will be constructed along national highways for truck and taxi drivers. “India is certain to become the third largest economy in the world in the third term of our government,” he said.
 
Automakers commit to sustainable mobility

At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, major automakers reiterated their commitment to sustainable mobility. Companies, including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Toyota, Mercedes-Benz and BMW, among others, showed a variety of vehicles of different fuel technologies, ranging from CNG, hybrids to electric as they asserted the need for eco-friendly sustainable mobility for the future.

Car market leader Maruti Suzuki India displayed its concept eVX, flex-fuel WagonR, strong hybrid Grand Vitara and Jimny, along with SkyDrive e-flying car.

"We are looking at all technology options for sustainable mobility for the future," Maruti Suzuki India Executive Director Rahul Bharti told PTI.
 

He said the company will launch its first full electric eVX SUV in India this year, and will also be exported to Japan and Europe, thus reversing the trend of importing EVs and helping in the government's Make in India initiative.
 
Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and CEO Santosh Iyer said the Bharat Mobility expo underlines the significance of the Indian mobility sector.
 
"It is a very good initiative of the government to bring all stakeholders under one roof. Today, cars are not just about vehicles, software also plays a big part. So, it is good to have associations like NASSCOM participating here," he said.
 
The company showcased its 'Concept EQG', an electric version of its flagship off-roader G Wagon, along with the GLA and AMG GLE 53 Coupe.
 
Mahindra & Mahindra Executive Director and CEO, Auto & Farm Sectors, Rajesh Jejurikar said, "The Bharat Mobility Global Expo provides us with the opportunity to demonstrate our dedication to innovative and sustainable mobility, emphasising our commitment to crafting globally competitive solutions in India".
