Oct auto retail sales dip 8% due to Shraddh period; Navratri sales up 18%

India's automobile retail sales for October registered an 8 per cent decline compared to the same period last year, following a dip in two-wheeler (2W) and passenger vehicles (PV) by 13 per cent and 1.4 per cent, respectively. However, the Navratri period (October 15-24) marked record sales for the sector, posting an 18 per cent increase.

During the month, total sales were seen at 2.117 million units compared to 2.295 million units during October 2022, according to data shared by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). On the other hand, three-wheelers (3W) were seen up by 46 per cent, commercial vehicles by 10.3 per cent and tractors by 6.2 per cent during the period under review.

"The month commenced under the shadow of the inauspicious Shraddh period, persisting until October 14. Consequently, a year-on-year comparison may not accurately reflect the actual trajectory of growth in the Indian Auto Retail sector," said Manish Raj Singhania, president of FADA. When compared month-on-month, auto Retails flourished, achieving a 13 per cent increase, with contributions from all categories. Two-wheelers, three-wheelers, passenger vehicles, tractors, and commercial vehicles expanded by 15 per cent, 2 per cent, 7 per cent, 15 per cent, and 10 per cent, respectively, underscoring the sector's robust growth momentum.





Also Read: India recorded flat car and SUV sales in Navratri this year: Report Navratri of 2023 marked a milestone, with retail sales soaring by 18 per cent year-over-year (Y-O-Y), surpassing the figures of Navratri 2017. Except for tractors, which saw an 8 per cent decline, all categories exhibited commendable growth. Two-wheelers, three-wheelers, commercial vehicles, and passenger vehicles experienced increases of 22 per cent, 43 per cent, 9 per cent, and 7 per cent, respectively.

"The 2W category during the Navratri period and throughout October saw several positive trends, buoyed by festive cheer and stronger rural demand. Enhanced availability of models, especially those in high demand from the previous year, along with better financial schemes, contributed to a solid market momentum. States going into elections also injected optimism into the market, leading to an increase in government spending and improved liquidity," Singhania said. "Despite a shift in festival dates, with Diwali moving to November, the anticipation of the festive season stimulated purchase intent, and dealers reported good stock preparation and robust ground efforts that led to an uptick in sales figures, showcasing a resilient and adaptive market," he added.

In two-wheelers, the top players like Hero Motocorp , Honda Motorcycle and TVS Motor saw their sales decline by 26 per cent, 10 per cent and 5.4 per cent, respectively, compared to October last financial year. Three-wheelers clocked a record 104,711-mark in October, compared to 102,426 during September, breaching the 100,000 mark for the first time in these two months.

In passenger vehicles, too, sales of Maruti Suzuki India dipped by 3 per cent, Hyundai Motor India by 2 per cent, and Tata Motors by 3 per cent during the period under review. "Festivities along with harvest season (especially paddy) are expected to boost 2W sales, with optimism fuelled by new schemes and a push towards electrification, despite supply concerns. CV's are looking at a strong November, with festive and construction activities enhancing demand alongside anticipated financial schemes. However, the PV segment is navigating through a tricky phase. Festive days might spike bookings, yet the shadow of year-end discounts looms over immediate sales," he added.