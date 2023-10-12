close
Sensex (-0.12%)
66395.13 -77.92
Nifty (-0.13%)
19786.30 -25.05
Nifty Smallcap (0.67%)
5974.20 + 40.00
Nifty Midcap (0.29%)
40604.70 + 118.45
Nifty Bank (0.20%)
44608.10 + 91.20
Heatmap

Auto retail sales up 9% in H1FY24; PVs, three-wheelers steal the show

Both three-wheelers and passenger vehicles witnessed their record H1 numbers during the period

cars, automobile sector, automobile industry, car

Photo: Bloomberg

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2023 | 10:29 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Automobile retail sales in India saw a 9 per cent year-on-year (Y-oY) growth during the first half (H1) of 2023-24 (April to September), driven by the recovery across all categories, including two-wheelers (2W), three-wheelers (3W), commercial vehicles (CV), passenger vehicles (PV) and tractors, said data shared by the Federation of Automobile Dealers' Associations (FADA). Both three-wheelers and passenger vehicles witnessed their record H1 numbers during the period.

The cumulative sales during the period were seen at 11.07 million units, compared to 10.17 million units in H1 2022-23. Interestingly, this is 38 per cent and 82 per cent higher than H1FY22 and H1FY21, respectively. During the period, sales of 2Ws, 3Ws, CVs, PVs, and tractors, grew by 7 per cent, 66 per cent, 3 per cent, 6 per cent and 14 per cent, respectively.

"The auto retail sector in India embarked on a journey of cautious optimism and resilience amidst a mix of obstacles and victories across various vehicle categories. The initial modest 4 per cent decline in April's overall vehicle retails was not only a reflection of the dynamic nature of the automotive market but also a precursor to a story of gradual recovery and growth that would unfold over the subsequent months, culminating in a robust 20 per cent year-on-year growth in September," said Manish Raj Singhania, president of FADA.

Also Read: Luxury carmakers woo customers with curated experiences, foreign trips

The three-wheeler segment was the undisputed star, with the H1FY24 seeing a record-breaking 533,353 units, significantly outperforming the H1FY23 numbers of 321,964 units and

the H1FY19 figures of 358,187. On the other hand, the two-wheeler segment saw its sales increase by 7 per cent to 7.82 million units, compared to 7.31 million units during the same period last financial year. However, the 2W segment is under stress, still far from its H1FY19 peak of 9,727,200 units, reflecting the diverse challenges and successes within India's auto retail sector.  

"The passenger vehicle segment, while having its set of challenges, also showcased a narrative of steady resurgence and growth. It not only grew by 6 per cent YoY but also witnessed record retails, with H1 FY'24 seeing an all-time high in PV retails at 18,08,311, surpassing the previous record set in H1 FY'23 at 17,02,905. This continued growth trajectory of the PV segment for two consecutive fiscal years is a testament to the resilient demand and the market's positive response to the diverse and dynamic offerings in the segment," he added.

Also Read

Passenger vehicle dispatches jumped 13% to 331,278 units in April: SIAM

Domestic passenger vehicle wholesales up 9% in Aug, exports rise: Siam

PV dispatches highest ever in April, grow 13% YoY, shows SIAM data

Electric two-wheeler registrations recover in July but very modestly

Auto sales up 9% in August, PV inventory at an all-time high: FADA

Luxury carmakers woo customers with curated experiences, foreign trips

Centre's panel wants car ratings tied to improved connectivity: Draft

Ashok Leyland launches ecomet Star 1915 to cater to long haul customers

Triumph Scrambler 400 X debuts in India, check price, features, and more

Ashok Leyland launches the new ecomet Star 1915 truck with 18.49T GVW


During the first half of this year, the tractor segment witnessed a 20 per cent rise in sales to 444,340 units, surpassing the sales figures of H1FY23, which stood at 389,815. The first half also saw robust sales in the CV sector, registering 465,097 units, only second to its record in H1FY19 with 472,492 units.

Also Read: Festive season bump unlikely to jumpstart rural auto demand: Analysts

"With the festive season on the horizon, bringing with it a promise of renewed consumer interest and potential demand surge, we anticipate a season of growth and prosperity for the auto retail sector, moving from cautious optimism to a hopeful and positive outlook for the market," he said.
Topics : Auto sales Three-wheeler sales Auto industry automobile sales Auto industry India two wheeler sales Commercial vehicle sales

First Published: Oct 12 2023 | 10:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTCS Q2FY24 resultLatest News LiveNavratri IRCTC Tour PackageTriumph Scrambler 400 XGold-Silver PriceHCLTech Q2 previewDelhi Police Traffic Advisory | World Cup 2023IND vs AFG LIVE SCORE

Elections 2023

CM KCR to address 41 public rallies from Oct 15 in poll-bound TelanganaRajasthan polls: BJP in 'damage control' mode after reports of unrest

Sports News

IND vs AFG LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 updatesWorld Cup 2023: We've got good balance, combination squad, says Jos Buttler

India News

Delhi's AQI 'moderate', minimum temperature drops to 19.4 degrees CelsiusUP govt approves proposal to increase retirement age of doctors to 65 years

Economy News

Will exceed Budget target for direct tax: CBDT chairman Nitin GuptaIMF raises India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.3%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon