India registers 60 new Covid-19 infections, active cases at 1,503

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far

covid, coronavirus, corona

Photo: ANI | Twitter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2023 | 4:57 PM IST
India saw a single day rise of 60 new coronavirus infections while the active cases stood at 1,503, according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.
The death toll was recorded at 5,31,928, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The country's Covid case tally is 4.49 crore.
The number of people who have recuperated from the infection has increased to 4.45 crore, and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.
The case fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent.
According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Coronavirus Coronavirus Tests India

First Published: Aug 26 2023 | 4:57 PM IST

