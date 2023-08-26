India registers 60 new Covid-19 infections, active cases at 1,503

India saw a single day rise of 60 new coronavirus infections while the active cases stood at 1,503, according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll was recorded at 5,31,928, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The country's Covid case tally is 4.49 crore.

The number of people who have recuperated from the infection has increased to 4.45 crore, and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

