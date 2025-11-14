India's 2025 emission rate to fall but global jump raises warming alarm

Delhi’s putrid air belies the invisible progress that India is making on the climate front, perhaps indicating that more needs to be done.

India, the world’s third biggest polluter on an absolute basis, slashed growth rate in fossil fuel emissions by 65 per cent in 2025 compared to a year earlier.

This was aided partly by a surge in renewable power capacity growth, amid lower demand for electricity because of early monsoon, according to global climate forecasters at the COP 30 climate summit in Belem, Brazil.

But a lower rate of emission