Business Standard
Home / India News / India's development deeply intertwined with environment conservation: EAM

India's development deeply intertwined with environment conservation: EAM

He was speaking at an event held at the India Habitat Centre here to mark the inauguration of a tribal art exhibition- 'Silent Conversation: From the Margins to the Centre' in Delhi

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 7:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India's development journey is "deeply intertwined" with environmental conservation, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday and lauded tribal communities for their role in protecting biodiversity.

He was speaking at an event held at the India Habitat Centre here to mark the inauguration of a tribal art exhibition -- 'Silent Conversation: From the Margins to the Centre' in Delhi.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In his address, Jaishankar also praised the 'Project Tiger' that was started in 1973.

"It is not an exaggeration, it is a shining example of success. And, for which the tribals communities deserve immense credit," the Union minister said.

 

Jaishankar further said that this art does not just show creativity, it sends a "profound message, one that bridges the gap between nature and humanity.. from tigers to tribals".

This exhibition showcases that people can exist with nature in complete harmony. It weaves the story of how tribal community over millennia has forged an enduring bond with nature, he added.

More From This Section

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka, Vikramaditya Singh, Vikramaditya

Centre allocates 20 cr for Mandi-Kullu road development: Vikramaditya Singh

Saurabh Bharadwaj

Lifelong aid scheme for acid attack survivors in work: Delhi govt

Delhi Police

Bomb threats: Delhi Police writes to social sites to get offenders' details

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

RG Kar issue: Delhi doctors demand justice, safety measures for workers

Karti Chidambaram, Karti, Chidambaram

CBI chargesheets Karti Chidambaram, others in Chinese visa corruption case

In his address, he spoke of the philosophy of 'Antyodaya', meaning leaving no one behind, and said "it is not just a policy, it is a soul and guiding principle of our government".

"We are committed to ensuring Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas, Sabka Vishwas, with a particular focus on uplifting marginalised community, especially our tribal population. Through targeted policies, we are creating opportunities, bolstering education with sustainable livelihood for our tribal youth," the minister said.

The Aspirational Blocks Programme has been instrumental in improving the ease of living of tribal community, who reside in these areas, he underlined.

"India's development journey is very deeply intertwined with environmental conservation," the EAM said, and highlighted that tigers have been depicted in arts, and also worshipped by some communities.

There is an "emotional relationship" between tribals and the environment they inhabit and after seeing this exhibition, the feeling of the Mother Earth comes to one's heart, he said.

He concluded that as a foreign minister it will be a "source of pride for me" to present art works made by tribals as a gift to people abroad.

Later, he also posted some photos of the exhibition on X.

"Delighted to inaugurate the tribal art exhibition 'Silent Conversation: From Margins to the Centre' in New Delhi today. Witnessed a beautiful exposition showcasing our ethos of environmental conservation, sustainability and living in harmony with the nature. Commend the exceptional work of our talented tribal artisans. Do visit and support," he posted.

Sankala Foundation, in collaboration with the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, hosted the exhibition with the support of National Human Rights Commission and International Big Cat Alliance.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Nawaz Sharif

Nawaz Sharif reaches out to Delhi after Jaishankar's trip to Islamabad

Nawaz Sharif

India, Pakistan should bury past, look ahead, says ex-PM Nawaz Sharif

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

From resuming talks to cricket, what did Jaishankar's Pakistan visit mean?

S Jaishankar, Union External Affairs Minister

India, Pakistan foreign ministers hold informal talks at SCO conclave

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

SCO meet: EAM Jaishankar signs eight key outcome documents in Islamabad

Topics : S Jaishankar Scheduled Tribes Tribals environmentalism

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 7:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPOGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMiss India 2024 Nikita PorwalIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon