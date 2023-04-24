close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India's first elevated cross taxiway to be operational this year in Delhi

DIAL officials said they have almost completed civil work for the elevated taxiway

ANI General News
While traffic is steadily rising, it is still less than the peak in March when 7.8 million people flew and also down 50 per cent from pre-pandemic levels.

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 10:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's first elevated cross taxiway (ECT) is expected to become operational this year and the date for its opening will be decided after clearances from relevant aviation security agencies.

Top officials of aviation security agencies visited the site recently and gave their advice and suggestions to Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on the security aspects.

"Top officials from the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Delhi Police, DIAL and other stakeholders visited the site recently," an official told ANI.

DIAL officials said they have almost completed civil work for the elevated taxiway.

"We are waiting for security clearance. If everything goes on track, then it is expected to start from September this year," a DIAL source told ANI.

Elevated cross taxiway would help to enhance the passenger experience and people driving through the area will also have a unique experience as they will see planes taxiing above them. The distance an aircraft has to cover after landing will also be reduced.

Also Read

Indian importers should use rupee's recovery to increase hedges: Analysts

Price cap on Russian oil to benefit mkts, constrain Putin's finances: US

Consumer sentiments to sustain elevated levels

5G infra to cost Rs 3 trn in next 4-5 yrs amid elevated debt levels: Icra

Cereal prices likely to remain elevated going into next fiscal: CRISIL

Rahul gets relief in defamation case, Patna HC stays lower court's order

New XBB Covid sub-variants reported in China, says SHINE report

90% workers expect pay rise in 2023, 78% received one in 2022: Report

NHRC issues notices to Hry govt, Gurugram municipality over sewer death

Himalaya Food rebuilding french fries business to add Rs 700 cr in top-line

Only a few airports in the world have such elevated taxiways.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi India Delhi International Airport

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 10:07 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Targets indicate more upside for ICICI Bank; growth triggers remain

ICICI
3 min read

India's first elevated cross taxiway to be operational this year in Delhi

While traffic is steadily rising, it is still less than the peak in March when 7.8 million people flew and also down 50 per cent from pre-pandemic levels.
1 min read

JSW Group in talks with MG Motor India, BYD India to pick up stake

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL)
1 min read

Rahul gets relief in defamation case, Patna HC stays lower court's order

Rahul Gandhi, congress
3 min read

New XBB Covid sub-variants reported in China, says SHINE report

Coronavirus
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

I-T dept cracks down on Bajaj Allianz, ICICI Prudential amid wider probe

taxes, tax, taxing, audit
2 min read

Per capita income gap between Karnataka's richest, poorest districts widens

money, tax
3 min read

India launches 'Operation Kaveri' to evacuate its nationals from Sudan

Sudan clashes, Sudan
1 min read

Live: Tamil Nadu puts on hold Bill to extend factory working hours

factory, workers, tech
2 min read

Eye on CSR-I: Listed govt firms contributed Rs 2,900 crore to PM CARES

funds
6 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon