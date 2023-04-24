close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

New XBB Covid sub-variants reported in China, says SHINE report

The centre detected 603 cases of variants under strict inspection, including the 12 sub-variants being found for the first time, according to SHINE

ANI Asia
Coronavirus

Coronavirus

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 10:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

New XBB COVID sub-variants have been reported in China. In the past week, there were 12 new sub-variants detected in China, state-based SHINE reported.

China from December 1 to April 20 reported 32,993 effective genomic sequences of domestic cases. All were confirmed as Omicron variants covering 117 sub-variants, with BA.5.2 and BF.7 as dominants, according to the weekly report issued by the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention.

The centre detected 603 cases of variants under strict inspection, including the 12 sub-variants being found for the first time, according to SHINE.

A total of 42 cases with XBB.1.16 were reported in the previous and this weekly report. The 15 cases of Omicron sub-variant XBB.1.16 were reported for the first time in the last report on April 15. The other cases were in this week's report.

According to SHINE, XBB.1.16, referred to as "arcturus," has become the dominant strain in India and its prevalence is rising in the United States, where the highly transmissible sub-variant XBB.1.5 remains the dominant strain.

Chinese authorities have said the public needn't be overly concerned as XBB.1.16 remains at a low prevalence in the nation.

Also Read

11 Omicron sub-variants found during tests of int'l travellers: Report

Influenza H3N2 or Covid-19 XBB 1.16? Here's how you can differentiate

'XBB' Covid variants unlikely to cause new wave, don't create panic: Expert

WHO epidemiologist issues new advisory amid rise in Omicron variants

What is Covid variant XBB that accounts for more than 18% of US cases?

90% workers expect pay rise in 2023, 78% received one in 2022: Report

NHRC issues notices to Hry govt, Gurugram municipality over sewer death

Himalaya Food rebuilding french fries business to add Rs 700 cr in top-line

Stalin puts Factories Act amendment law on hold after unions' backlash

India to buy Russian, American missile systems worth Rs 200 mn for Navy

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Coronavirus Coronavirus Vaccine corona Viruses

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 10:07 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Targets indicate more upside for ICICI Bank; growth triggers remain

ICICI
3 min read

India's first elevated cross taxiway to be operational this year in Delhi

While traffic is steadily rising, it is still less than the peak in March when 7.8 million people flew and also down 50 per cent from pre-pandemic levels.
1 min read

JSW Group in talks with MG Motor India, BYD India to pick up stake

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL)
1 min read

Rahul gets relief in defamation case, Patna HC stays lower court's order

Rahul Gandhi, congress
3 min read

New XBB Covid sub-variants reported in China, says SHINE report

Coronavirus
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

I-T dept cracks down on Bajaj Allianz, ICICI Prudential amid wider probe

taxes, tax, taxing, audit
2 min read

Per capita income gap between Karnataka's richest, poorest districts widens

money, tax
3 min read

India launches 'Operation Kaveri' to evacuate its nationals from Sudan

Sudan clashes, Sudan
1 min read

Live: Tamil Nadu puts on hold Bill to extend factory working hours

factory, workers, tech
2 min read

Eye on CSR-I: Listed govt firms contributed Rs 2,900 crore to PM CARES

funds
6 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon