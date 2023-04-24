close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

NHRC issues notices to Hry govt, Gurugram municipality over sewer death

Taking suo motu cognisance of a media report, the commission said it is issuing the notices "over the reported death of the man after falling into a open sewer in Gurugram"

Press Trust of India New Delhi
NHRC issues notice to Telangana govt over botched surgeries

Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 9:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The National Human Rights Commission has issued notices to the Haryana government, the Gurugram Police and the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram after the decomposed body of a man was pulled out from an open sewer.

Taking suo motu cognisance of a media report, the commission said it is issuing the notices "over the reported death of the man after falling into a open sewer in Gurugram".

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said Badshahpur police personnel received information on April 20 that foul smell was coming out from an open sewer manhole near the Vatika Chowk area on Sohna Road. When a police team reached there, they spotted a body inside the sewer, it said.

The decomposed body was taken out by a fire brigade team from the 10-feet-deep sewer, it said and added that a laptop bag, a mobile phone and a power bank were also recovered.

Reportedly, the documents in the bag suggested that he belonged to Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, the commission said.

SHO Badshahpur police station Inspector Madan Lal had said, "The body was decomposed. Laptop bag was found in the hand of the deceased. Apart from a laptop, a mobile and a power bank have been found in it."

"According to a document found in the laptop bag, the deceased may be about 30 years old Dinesh Kumar, a resident of Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, but it is not appropriate to say this before identification. We kept the body in the mortuary and tried to identify it," he had said.

Also Read

NHRC sends notices to Centre, others on high death rate of factory workers

WBSSC scam: More relatives of TMC leaders in list of terminated staff

NHRC issues notices to Bihar, TN on alleged abuse of orphaned children

NHRC issues notices to Bihar, TN govts on abuse of orphaned children

Delhi govt approves project to upgrade Ghonda sewer pumping station

Himalaya Food rebuilding french fries business to add Rs 700 cr in top-line

Stalin puts Factories Act amendment law on hold after unions' backlash

India to buy Russian, American missile systems worth Rs 200 mn for Navy

Vacant govt posts in tribal areas to be filled on priority: HP minister

Centre unveils initiative to upgrade analytical instrumentation facilities

The NHRC has issued notices to the Haryana chief secretary, the Gurugram Commissioner of Police and the Commissioner, Gurugram Municipal Corporation, calling for a detailed report in the matter, including action taken against the guilty after a thorough enquiry into the matter, within four weeks.

The commission has also sought details about the compensation granted to the next of kin of the deceased and the steps taken or proposed to be taken to ensure that such unfortunate incidents do not recur and precious human lives are not lost in the future.

The report must contain the status of the investigation being conducted by the police as well as the department concerned, in the matter, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : NHRC Gurugram Haryana

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 9:59 PM IST

Latest News

View More

India to buy Russian, American missile systems worth Rs 200 mn for Navy

Image
2 min read

JSW Grou in talks with MG Motor, BYD India for electric vehicle push

jsw
3 min read

Vacant govt posts in tribal areas to be filled on priority: HP minister

NBFCs go easy on hiring as IL&amp;FS crisis hits their lending business
2 min read

Centre unveils initiative to upgrade analytical instrumentation facilities

Jitendra Singh
2 min read

DGCA receives report from American Airlines on urination incident

For comparison, the privatisation of Air India will result in an HHI score for the Indian aviation industry increasing by nearly 730 points from 2,775 to 3,503.
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

I-T dept cracks down on Bajaj Allianz, ICICI Prudential amid wider probe

taxes, tax, taxing, audit
2 min read

Per capita income gap between Karnataka's richest, poorest districts widens

money, tax
3 min read

India launches 'Operation Kaveri' to evacuate its nationals from Sudan

Sudan clashes, Sudan
1 min read

Live: Tamil Nadu puts on hold Bill to extend factory working hours

factory, workers, tech
2 min read

Sachin at 50: The burden of being a prodigy

Sachin Tendulkar
7 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon