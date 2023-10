India’s green hydrogen journey is high on ambition, but low on resources to make it work. New Delhi will need to step up support in the form of grants, carbon taxes, and procurement mandates if it harbors hopes of becoming a global H2 hub.

Take the case of the country’s first federal level green hydrogen tender that is offering incentives for production of the fuel under the government’s Rs19,400 crores hydrogen mission. The idea was to turn India into a