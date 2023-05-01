close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India's power consumption dips by 1.1% to 130.57 bn units in April

The power consumption was also affected in March this year, due to widespread rains in the country

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 1:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's power consumption dipped for the second month in a row by 1.1 per cent to 130.57 billion units in April this year, as widespread rains in the country prompted people to use fewer cooling appliances compared to the previous year.

In the year-ago period, power consumption stood at 132.02 billion units (BU), higher than 117.08 BU in April 2021, according to government data.

The power consumption was also affected in March this year, due to widespread rains in the country.

It dipped to 126.82 BU during the month under review from 128.47 BU a year ago.

The experts said that had there been no rains in March as well as April, then the power consumption would have shown a good growth in the two months.

The rains reduced the demand for electricity as people used fewer cooling appliances compared to the previous year, according to experts.

Also Read

Karnataka, Gujarat make most progress in clean energy transition: Report

Employees of 3 state-owned power firms go on strike; Maha invokes MESMA

Trends show coal is here to stay despite India's renewable energy goals

Indian Energy Exchange to launch High Price Day Ahead Market segment

Net zero will radically change how we use and generate electricity

Delhi government launches summer action plan to combat air pollution

Ludhiana gas leak: What led to the death of 11 people in Giaspura?

May create perception issue: Cong on more time to Sebi for Adani probe

IMD predicts thunderstorms with rain in Delhi and neighbouring states today

Shirdi Saibaba Temple to close from today? Here's what the trust says

Further, experts are hopeful that power consumption and demand would grow May onwards, due to further improvement in economic activities as well as a rise in temperature during this summer season.

The data showed the peak power demand met, which is the highest supply in a day, rose to 215.88 GW in April 2023.

The peak power supply stood at 207.23 GW in April 2022 and 182.37 GW in April 2021.

Peak power demand is expected to touch 229 GW during this summer season, as per the power ministry estimates.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : electricity Power consumption

First Published: May 01 2023 | 2:19 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Gasoil, gasoline sales of PSUs rose by 4.8% in April to 238,500 tonnes

petrol, oil, diesel
2 min read

Ludhiana gas leak: What led to the death of 11 people in Giaspura?

Ludhiana gas leak
3 min read

Hero Electric denies receiving ministry letter for subsidy recovery

The device can be operated on a button cell power and is attached to a thermal sensor.
3 min read

Android may get separate slider for ringtone, notification volume

Google, alphabet
2 min read

New Machine Learning tool by IIT Madras to detect brain, spinal cord tumour

Artificial intelligence
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Dubai-Delhi flight fiasco: DGCA issues show cause notices to Air India CEO

Campbell Wilson, CEO, Air India
2 min read

India, Russia explore using RuPay and Mir cards for easy payments

photo
3 min read

3 yrs post Galwan, Chinese strategist 'explains' border tensions with India

LAC, Ladakh
4 min read
Premium

Release of Saharsa's strongman exposes caste fault lines in Bihar

Anand Mohan
4 min read

Centre blocks 14 apps in J-K used by terrorists to receive messages: Report

Illustration: Binay Sinha
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon