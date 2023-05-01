IMD predicts thunderstorms with rain in Delhi and neighbouring states today

The weather is very pleasant in Delhi on Monday Morning. The minimum temperature recorded was 19.6 degrees Celsius, which is 6 notches below the season average.
The India Meteorological Department issued a warning of a Thunderstorm with rain. According to IMD, the minimum weather in Delhi today is 19.6 degree Celsius, while the maximum temperature is expected to be around 28.7 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is 10 notches lower than the season average, and it's lowest since April 4, 2015, i.e., the city recorded 26 degree Celsius that day.
The India Meteorological Department also shared the news on the micro-blogging platform, where IMD wrote, "Heavy rainfall is very likely in isolated regions of North-West India, Central India, South India, East-India and North-East India. Hailstorms very likely in isolated regions of North-West India, Central, Eastern and Western of India."
Orange Alert for Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh
In an official release, IMD issued an orange alert following the continuous snowfall in Kedarnath Dham. According to the official release, there is an alert of hailstorms and thunderstorms in the state for the next four days from Sunday.
The IMD release further reads, "The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for bad weather in the state for the next four days from today. An alert has been issued for hailstorm and thunderstorm with a speed of 70 km per hour and heavy snowfall in areas above 3500 meters."
Along with Uttrakhand, Shimla and some parts of Himachal Pradesh are also under orange alert amid increased rainfall activity on May 1 and 2.
The IMD also issued an alert in a list of the following states:
30 April: Uttarakhand, West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Sikkim, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada
1 May: West Bengal and Sikkim, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand
2 May: Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand
3 May: Uttarakhand, Rajasthan
