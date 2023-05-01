IMD predicts thunderstorms with rain in Delhi and neighbouring states today

The India Meteorological Department issued a warning of a Thunderstorm with rain. According to IMD, the minimum weather in Delhi today is 19.6 degree Celsius, while the maximum temperature is expected to be around 28.7 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is 10 notches lower than the season average, and it's lowest since April 4, 2015, i.e., the city recorded 26 degree Celsius that day.



The India Meteorological Department also shared the news on the micro-blogging platform, where IMD wrote, "Heavy rainfall is very likely in isolated regions of North-West India, Central India, South India, East-India and North-East India. Hailstorms very likely in isolated regions of North-West India, Central, Eastern and Western of India."

The weather is very pleasant in Delhi on Monday Morning. The minimum temperature recorded was 19.6 degrees Celsius, which is 6 notches below the season average.