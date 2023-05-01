close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Ludhiana gas leak: What led to the death of 11 people in Giaspura?

The NDRF personnel have reached the spot, and the entire area has been sealed. Locals have been asked to move to safer places

BS Web Team New Delhi
Ludhiana gas leak

PTI Photo

3 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 1:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Panic gripped Punjab's Ludhiana after an incident of gas leakage was reported at a milk booth facility in its Giaspura locality on Sunday. It led to the death of 11 people, including three children, and four others were batting for their lives in the hospital.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel have reached the spot, and the entire area has been sealed. Locals have been asked to move to safer places.

The officials have also asked the local population to wear masks. President Droupadi Murmu condoled the deaths and tweeted that she was "deeply saddened" by the news. But what caused the gas leak in Ludhiana?
What caused deaths in Ludhiana?

According to Ludhiana's deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik, the deaths are most likely due to gas contamination. Some chemical was most likely dumped into the sewerage through a nearby manhole, and it reacted with the methane gas to form some type of neurotoxins, which when inhaled, led to the deaths.
According to a report by Amar Ujala, the chemicals mixed with methane to make Hydrogen Sulphide gas, which acted as a neurotoxin. 

Also Read

Bhopal Gas Tragedy: SC dismisses Centre's plea for additional compensation

Indian Railways denies IRCTC data breach but launches investigation

Bhopal gas tragedy: SC nixes Centre's plea for more compensation to victims

Live news: Series of lapses led to Gujarat bridge tragedy, say cops

Bhopal gas tragedy: SC expresses concern over non-payment of compensation

May create perception issue: Cong on more time to Sebi for Adani probe

IMD predicts thunderstorms with rain in Delhi and neighbouring states today

Shirdi Saibaba Temple to close from today? Here's what the trust says

SC says it can dissolve marriage on ground of irretrievable breakdown

DPS bomb threat turns out to be a prank by one of its own students


The NDRF team is collecting samples from the site to ascertain the type of gas that caused the mishap.
Ex-gratia for the victims

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said that the incident was very sad and added, "Police, government and NDRF teams are present at the spot. All possible help is being provided".
AAP MP from Ludhiana, Sanjeev Arora, said most of the victims belonged to low-income families. He has assured to provide treatment free of cost to the injured people at the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).

The state government will also provide Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia compensation to the deceased's family members, and Rs 50,000 will be provided to the people admitted to the hospital.
Not the first such incident

India has reported several cases of gas leaks in the past. It was the site of one of the worst industrial disasters in history when gas leaked from a pesticide plant in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal in 1984. About 3,500 people, mainly locals living at the Union Carbide plant, died in the days that followed and thousands more in the following years. People still suffer its after-effects now.
In 2022 alone, the country reported at least 10 cases of gas leaks. The biggest among them was reported on June 3, when 178 women workers fell ill following a gas leak at the laboratory in Atchutapuram of Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam.

The workers fell sick after they inhaled the poisonous gas that leaked at Porus Laboratories Pvt Ltd.
In another incident on August 3, 121 women workers were affected after gas was leaked in a garment factory in Andhra's Anakapalli district.
Topics : Gas leakage Punjab BS Web Reports

First Published: May 01 2023 | 1:59 PM IST

Latest News

View More

JPMorgan to acquire First Republic Bank after seizure by regulator

JPMorgan, JPMorgan Chase & Co, JPMorgan Chase
2 min read

Hero Electric denies receiving ministry letter for subsidy recovery

The device can be operated on a button cell power and is attached to a thermal sensor.
3 min read

Maharashtra Day 2023: Date, history, significance, key facts, wishes

Maharashtra Day 2023
3 min read

State-run banks likely to launch special drive to recover written-off loans

Loans, Retail loans
2 min read

Alibaba founder Jack Ma accepts a teaching position at Tokyo University

Jack Ma, Alibaba group
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Dubai-Delhi flight fiasco: DGCA issues show cause notices to Air India CEO

Campbell Wilson, CEO, Air India
2 min read

India, Russia explore using RuPay and Mir cards for easy payments

photo
3 min read

3 yrs post Galwan, Chinese strategist 'explains' border tensions with India

LAC, Ladakh
4 min read
Premium

Release of Saharsa's strongman exposes caste fault lines in Bihar

Anand Mohan
4 min read

Centre blocks 14 apps in J-K used by terrorists to receive messages: Report

Illustration: Binay Sinha
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon