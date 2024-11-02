Business Standard
Home / India News / India's progress on fossil fuel subsidy reform noteworthy, says ADB

India's progress on fossil fuel subsidy reform noteworthy, says ADB

Subsidies for LPG have since grown and may now require efforts to improve targeting and to incubate non-fossil-fuel cooking

coal, fossil fuel

As a result of India's subsidy reforms and taxation measures, the country's fossil fuel subsidies plummeted from 2014 to 2018. Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2024 | 2:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India has since 2010 made noteworthy progress on fossil fuel subsidy reform through a calibrated 'remove', 'target', and 'shift' approach, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said in a new report.

"By carefully balancing the combined effect of three key policy levers - retail prices, tax rates, and subsidies on selected petroleum products - the country was able to reduce its fiscal subsidy in the oil and gas sector by 85 per cent, from an unsustainable peak of $25 billion in 2013 to $3.5 billion in 2023," it said.

In its 'Asia-Pacific Climate Report', ADB said India gradually phased out the subsidy on petrol and diesel (from 2010 to 2014) and carried out incremental tax increases (from 2010 to 2017), which created fiscal space to increase government support for renewable energy, electric vehicles, and strengthening of electricity infrastructure.

 

"The additional tax revenues from increases in excise duty on petrol and diesel from 2014 to 2017, a period of low international crude oil prices, were also redirected to improve access and target subsidies for expanding the use of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) among the rural poor," it said.

Subsidies for LPG have since grown and "may now require efforts to improve targeting and to incubate non-fossil-fuel cooking alternatives," it said.

From 2010 to 2017, Government of India introduced a cess (tax) on coal production and imports. Around 30 per cent of the cess collections were channelled to a national clean energy and environment fund that supported clean energy projects and research.

ADB said the cess significantly contributed to strengthening the budget of Ministry of New and Renewable Energy during 20102017 and provided the initial funds for the country's Green Energy Corridor scheme and its National Solar Mission, which helped bring down the cost of utility-scale solar energy and fund many off-grid renewable energy solutions.

More From This Section

Jammu & Kashmir, Encounter

LIVE: Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora; terrorists open fire on security forces

firecracker

Delhi's Diwali: Noise levels surged most in Karol Bagh; RK Puram quieter

Flights

Kerala airport to suspend flights for 5 hours on Nov 9 for Alpassi Arattu

Lawrence Bishnoi,Crime

US alerts India on Anmol Bishnoi, Mumbai Police push for extradition

Railways, train

Over 1,400 male passengers held for travelling in women compartments: ER

"However, with the introduction of Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India after 2017, the cess on coal production and imports was subsumed within the country's GST compensation cess, the flows of which were redirected to compensate states for revenue losses associated with the new tax regime," it said.

As a result of India's subsidy reforms and taxation measures, the country's fossil fuel subsidies plummeted from 2014 to 2018.

"Its renewable energy subsidies also reached a peak in 2017 but are now once again growing, with major support schemes targeting solar parks, state-owned enterprises (SOEs), and distributed renewable energy," the report said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

RENEWABLE ENERGY

ADB commits $434.25 million loan to improve energy security in Assam

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

World Bank, ADB commit $1.6 bn for Andhra capital Amaravati from Jan 2025

Bangladesh Flag

ADB cuts Bangladesh's growth forecast to 5.1% due to political unrest

Asian Development Bank, ADB

ADB retains India's economic growth forecast at 7% for FY24, 7.2% for FY25

With the launch of the ~10,900 crore PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) and the ~3,435.33 crore PM-eBus Sewa-Payment Security Mechanism (PSM) scheme, the industry is optimistic that these initiatives will sign

JBM secures $100 million funding from ADB, AIIB to expand e-bus operations

Topics : ADB Asian Development Bank Fossil fuel

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 02 2024 | 2:57 PM IST

Explore News

Muhurat Trading LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuhurat TradingAndroid 16 Release Word of the Year 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon