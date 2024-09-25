Business Standard
Home / World News / ADB cuts Bangladesh's growth forecast to 5.1% due to political unrest

ADB cuts Bangladesh's growth forecast to 5.1% due to political unrest

The ADB said the fiscal and monetary policies are expected to remain tight, further dampening consumption and investment demand

Bangladesh Flag

The ADB observed that demand remained suppressed by elevated inflation, tight global monetary conditions, and other macroeconomic challenges | Image: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Dhaka
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 2:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The ADB has lowered its forecast for Bangladesh's economic growth to 5.1 per cent primarily due to supply disruptions caused by political unrest in July and August, a media report said on Wednesday.
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) had earlier projected that the overall production of goods and services in the South Asian country would grow by 6.6 per cent for the fiscal year (FY) 2024-25, The Daily Star newspaper reported.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The Manila-based multilateral lender said it lowered the country's GDP growth projection for the current fiscal due to violent protests and recent floods.
 
The ADB said the fiscal and monetary policies are expected to remain tight, further dampening consumption and investment demand.
The lender said the forecast is highly uncertain as significant downside risks cloud the macroeconomic outlook.
"These risks primarily stem from ongoing political instability, a fragile law-and-order situation, and vulnerabilities within the financial sector," it said.

More From This Section

Sahara Desert

Sahara's green miracle: Desert blossoms after unprecedented heavy rainfall

Mozilla, Mozilla logo

Advocacy group accuses Mozilla of tracking user behaviour without consent

Philip Nitschke is seen inside a suicide pod known as The Sarco in Rotterdam, The Netherlands

US woman dies in first use of Swiss suicide pod, several arrested

Wedding

Japan's PM race: Old problems, new faces, and a 30-year debate on surnames

Israel-Hamas, Israeli airstrike, Gaza Strip

Hezbollah says it launched rocket targeting Mossad base near Tel Aviv

The ADB's latest forecast is below the World Bank's June projection, which estimated Bangladesh's economic growth at 5.7 per cent for FY 2025.
The ADB observed that demand remained suppressed by elevated inflation, tight global monetary conditions, and other macroeconomic challenges.
"Inflation has remained high due to elevated commodity and energy prices and currency depreciation. The current account deficit narrowed as both exports and imports declined," the ADB said.
The organisation further predicted that inflation could rise to double digits.
"Restoring and maintaining macroeconomic stability will depend on accelerated reforms to increase revenue for a better fiscal balance, stabilise the financial sector through improved interest and exchange rate policies, and diversify the economy," the ADB added.
Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus took oath as the head of the interim government on August 8 after widespread student protests forced Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign and flee to India.
Yunus, 84, recently announced the formation of six commissions to reform the judiciary, election system, administration, police, anti-corruption commission and the constitution.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh Hasina's son wants role for her party in reforms, election

India-Bangladesh, India Bangladesh flag

Ice has started to melt, says BNP leader after meeting with Indian envoy

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

Amit Shah's remarks spark strong protest from Bangladesh. What did he say?

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

Hindu Mahasabha calls for 'Gwalior Bandh' during India-B'desh cricket match

Adani Power

Amid Bangladesh turmoil, Adani eyes Indian power grid to link Godda plant

Topics : Bangladesh ADB Asian Development Bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 2:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJammu & Kashmir Assembly Election LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableMarket TodayManba Finance IPOEasemytrip Share Price TodayBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon