India sends relief materials to Myanmar for people affected by cyclone

India has sent relief materials in four naval ships to Myanmar for its people affected by a powerful cyclone.

The mission to help the neighbouring country to deal with the devastating impact of the cyclone has been named as 'Operation Karuna'.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the ships are carrying emergency food items, tents, essential medicines, water pumps, portable generators and clothes.

A Navy official said Indian naval ships Shivalik, Kamorta and Savitri were the first vessels to arrive at Yangon with relief materials.

"India extends a hand of friendship to the people of Myanmar affected by #CycloneMocha. #OperationKaruna underway. Three Indian Navy ships carrying relief material reached Yangon today. A fourth ship will be reaching tomorrow," Jaishankar said on Twitter.

"The ships are carrying emergency food items, tents, essential medicines, water pumps, portable generators, clothes, sanitary and hygiene items, etc," he said.

Also Read Cyclone Mocha likely to hit India's eastern coast next week, details here Cyclone Mocha: Low pressure likely to form today, IMD issues warning Super cyclone Mocha makes landfall along Bangladesh and Myanmar coasts Bangladesh and Myanmar order mass evacuations as cyclone Mocha nears Cyclone Mocha starts hitting Bangladesh, Myanmar coasts after intensifiying Ex-NCB officer Sameer Wankhede skips CBI questioning in Aryan Khan case Delhi HC constitutes committee to implement 2021 Rare Disease Policy Government has massive game plan for civil aviation sector: Scindia Malpractice in admission process antithetical to Constitution: Delhi HC Cheetahs' death: SC asks Centre to consider shifting them to Rajasthan

"India continues to be the first responder in the region," Jaishankar added. Cyclone Mocha hit the coastlines of Myanmar, especially Rakhine state's capital city Sittwe.