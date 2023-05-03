close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India slips 11 positions on World Press Freedom Index; media voice concern

Media associations in the country have voiced concern over India slipping 11 places to 161st rank in the World Press Freedom Index, 2023, published on Wednesday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Media for equity: A happy marriage

2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 7:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Media associations in the country have voiced concern over India slipping 11 places to 161st rank in the World Press Freedom Index, 2023, published on Wednesday.

Global media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF), which publishes a yearly report on press freedom in countries across the world, had last year ranked India at 150 in a survey of 180 countries.

"The situation has gone from 'problematic' to 'very bad' in three other countries: Tajikistan (down 1 at 153rd), India (down 11 at 161st) and Turkey (down 16 at 165th)," the RSF report said.

"The other phenomenon that dangerously restricts the free flow of information is the acquisition of media outlets by oligarchs who maintain close ties with political leaders," the report, published on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, added.

The Indian Women's Press Corps, Press Club of India, and the Press Association released a joint statement condemning the country's dip in the index.

"The indices of press freedom have worsened in several countries, including India, according to the latest RSF report," the joint statement said.

Also Read

Free Wi-Fi service down in Delhi since December as contract expires: Report

Binding commitments on new issues in FTAs may hamper India's exports: Rpt

What is a free trade agreement?

Sixth round of India-UK free trade agreement talks to begin from Dec 12

India-Australia free trade agreement to come into force from Dec 29

Supreme Court sets aside HC stay on SIT probe in Amaravati land case

Right to choose partner does not imply right to marry above law: Govt to SC

Imbibe lessons from int'l organ donation best practices in India: Mandaviya

DMRC has done good job in Delhi, but not as good in NCR cities: Official

Union govt ready to launch flagship scheme for Scheduled castes, tribes

"For developing democracies in the Global South where deep pockets of inequities exist, the media's role cannot be understated. Likewise the constraints on press freedom due to hostile working conditions like contractorization have to also be challenged. Insecure working conditions can never contribute to a free press," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : World Press Freedom free media Indian media

First Published: May 03 2023 | 8:53 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Union govt ready to launch flagship scheme for Scheduled castes, tribes

Niti Aayog
2 min read

Cholamandalam Investment net profit surges 24% to Rs 853 crore in Q4

net profit
2 min read

Supreme Court clears tribunal to act against former IL&FS auditors

Supreme Court
5 min read

TVS Emerald, Columbia Pacific to develop senior living project in Chennai

Real Estate, Realty sector, Construction, Realty
2 min read

LinkedIn testing new tool that can write AI powered messages to hiring team

LinkedIn profit beats as hiring services, ads revenue jumps
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

ED raid likely to hit edtech giant Byju's $700-million fundraising plan

Byju's
6 min read

SC to hear plea challenging remission of convicts in Bilkis case on May 9

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
4 min read

LIVE: Centre agrees to set up committee to look into issues facing LGBTQIA+

LGBTQ
2 min read

Max temp in Delhi likely to settle below 30 deg C for 4th consecutive day

Delhi rain
1 min read

'Neighbourhood First': Maldives gets two Made in India warships

Indian warships for Maldives
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon