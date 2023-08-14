India starts exporting potatoes from Madhya Pradesh to Guyana: Official

India has started exporting potatoes to Guyana for the first time and the move will help in new markets for the country's shipments, a senior commerce ministry official said on Monday.

"Two containers of potatoes sourced directly from farmer producer organisation of Madhya Pradesh were exported to Guyana. It was a new product of export to a new market," Additional Secretary in the commerce ministry Rajesh Agrawal told reporters here.

Further, Agrawal said a mutual recognition agreement will be signed with Korea to promote trade of organic products and it is likely to be signed this year.