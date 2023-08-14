Confirmation

India starts exporting potatoes from Madhya Pradesh to Guyana: Official

A mutual recognition agreement will be signed with Korea to promote trade of organic products and it is likely to be signed this year, official said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 8:42 PM IST
India has started exporting potatoes to Guyana for the first time and the move will help in new markets for the country's shipments, a senior commerce ministry official said on Monday.
"Two containers of potatoes sourced directly from farmer producer organisation of Madhya Pradesh were exported to Guyana. It was a new product of export to a new market," Additional Secretary in the commerce ministry Rajesh Agrawal told reporters here.
Further, Agrawal said a mutual recognition agreement will be signed with Korea to promote trade of organic products and it is likely to be signed this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Potato Madhya Pradesh Export

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 8:42 PM IST

