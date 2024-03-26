India supports Philippines in upholding its national sovereignty: EAM

India firmly supports the Philippines in upholding its national sovereignty, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday, amid the Southeast Asian nation's maritime dispute with China in the South China Sea.

Addressing a news conference here, Jaishankar said he held a very good discussion with his counterpart Enrique Manalo in Manila.

"I take this opportunity to firmly reiterate India's support to the Philippines for upholding its national sovereignty," Jaishankar said.

As the world changes, it is essential that India and the Philippines cooperate more closely to shape the emerging model, he said.

Every country has the right to uphold and enforce its national sovereignty, he said in response to a question.

"That is something that we have also discussed," he added.

There has been very perceptible growth in bilateral ties between India and the Philippines recently, the minister said.