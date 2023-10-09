close
India, Tanzania sign MoUs in maritime sector, Navy to share shipping info

Indian Navy and Tanzania Shipping Agencies Corporation also signed a technical agreement on Sharing White Shipping Information, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement

Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 9 2023 | 11:40 PM IST
India and Tanzania signed multiple Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) ranging in various sectors including digital transformation, maritime sector and sports aiming to enhance cooperation between the two nations.
Indian Navy and Tanzania Shipping Agencies Corporation also signed a technical agreement on Sharing White Shipping Information, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.
The two nations have also signed the Cultural Exchange Programme for 2023-2027.
Another MoU was signed between the Sports Authority of India and the National Sports Council of Tanzania on cooperation in the field of sports.
The Ministry of Electronics and IT and the Ministry of Information, Communication and IT, Tanzania signed an MoU on cooperation in the field of sharing successful digital solutions implemented at population scale for digital transformation, the Ministry added.
MoU was also signed between Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and the Tanzania Investment Centre for setting up of an Industrial Park in Tanzania

In addition to this, Cochin Shipyard Ltd. and Marine Services Co. Ltd have signed MoU on Cooperation in the Maritime Industry.
Earlier in the day, PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with the Tanzanian President Hassan at Hyderabad House in the national capital.
She was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan and participated in the wreath-laying ceremony at Rajghat.
Tanzanian President and other delegates also enjoyed listening to a Tanzanian song during lunch at Hyderabad House in the national capital. PM Modi, NSA Ajit Doval and EAM S Jaishankar were also present on the occasion.
Tanzanian President who is in India on the invitation of President Droupadi Murmu was received by the Union Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi at the Delhi airport on Sunday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 11:40 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon