The official declaration for the SSR and MR vacancies of Agniveer has been released by the Indian Naval. There are a total of 4165 SSR openings with a maximum of 833 female applicants and 300 MR openings.The Indian Navy has announced the exam dates for Agniveers under SSR and MR recruitment to be held from July 8 to July 11, 2023. Candidates who have applied for the Indian Navy SSR Agniveer recruitment can download their admit cards from the official website at https://joinindiannavy.gov.in/.Indian Navy Agniveer Admit Card 2023: Steps to download • Go to the Indian Navy's official website at https://joinindiannavy.gov.in/. • View the section labelled "Admit Card" or "Download Call Letter." • Press the link for the Agniveer SSR and MR admit card. • Enter your registration number, date of birth, and captcha code. • Check the details and present the form. • The electronic ticket/admit pass will be displayed. • Get a duplicate of your hall ticket here and save it for later. Indian Navy Agniveer Admit Card 2023: Required Documents Candidates who will show up in the test should carry a printed copy of the admit card alongside a photo ID proof, for example, an Aadhar card/pan card/voter ID, and a passport-size photograph. Candidates must also take a look at the details on their admit card, and if there is any disparity, they must contact the concerned authorities. • Indian Navy Agniveer Admit Card 2023 • Photo ID Proof (Aadhaar, PAN, passport) • Recent passport-size photographs • Exam instructions or recruitment announcements-related documents.