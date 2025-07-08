Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 08:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / India tests extended range anti-submarine rocket system to boost navy power

India tests extended range anti-submarine rocket system to boost navy power

The user trials of Extended Range Anti-Submarine Rocket (ERASR) have been successfully carried out from INS Kavaratti, officials said

extended range anti-submarine rocket system

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Defence Research Development Organisation, Indian Navy and the industry involved in development and trials of the system. (Image: X/@DDNewslive)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 8:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India has tested an extended range anti-submarine rocket system that is expected to significantly enhance the Indian Navy's fire power.

The user trials of Extended Range Anti-Submarine Rocket (ERASR) have been successfully carried out from INS Kavaratti, officials said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Defence Research Development Organisation, Indian Navy and the industry involved in development and trials of the system.

"He has added that the successfully induction of this system will boost the striking power of the Indian Navy," Singh's office said on 'X'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

x, Twitter

Central govt officers block content as per 'whims and fancies': X to HC

x, Twitter

Centre refutes claims, says X took 21 hours to unblock Reuters accounts

Jyoti Malhotra

Tourism minister not to blame for inviting Jyoti Malhotra to Kerala: UDF

Bharat Bandh, Bus Stand

Bharat Bandh: Will schools, banks and other services be affected on July 9?

UP govt ‘state’s green cover’

Mission Green: UP to plant record 37 crore saplings in one-day green push

Topics : Indian Navy India News India rocket test

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 8:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksBharat Bandh Tomorrow Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025OnePlus Nore 5 Series To LaunchUAE Golden VisaBharat BandhTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon