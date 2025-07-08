Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 04:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Parl panel seeks answers on Air India crash, fare hike post-Pahalgam attack

Parl panel seeks answers on Air India crash, fare hike post-Pahalgam attack

A parliamentary panel questioned civil aviation leaders on the Air India crash investigation, the sudden airfare hike to Srinagar, and called for a security audit amid safety concerns

air india plane crash

PAC discusses Air India crash, airfare surge post Pahalgam terror attack with aviation officials | Image: Bloomberg

Sarjna Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 4:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Parliamentary panel on Tuesday held a meeting with top aviation officials and airline executives over pressing civil aviation concerns, including the recent Air India plane crash. During the meeting, the Parliament committee also addressed airfare hikes following the Pahalgam terror attack in April.
 
The Public Accounts Committee (PAC), chaired by senior Congress leader K C Venugopal, met with representatives from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, airline CEOs, and airport authorities. Air India CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson was among the key attendees. 

What was on the agenda?

According to PTI, the meeting aimed to collect oral evidence on the "levy and regulation of fees, tariffs, user charges, etc. on public infrastructure and other public utilities".
 
 
Officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA), Airports Authority of India (AAI), and AAICLAS were present at the high-level meeting.
 

Air India crash probe in focus

Several MPs raised questions about the Air India crash that occurred on June 12 in Ahmedabad. The flight, headed to London’s Gatwick Airport, crashed shortly after take-off, claiming the lives of nearly 270 people.

Also Read

voting

Bihar voter roll revision: 11 documents accepted, but poor still anxious

Supreme Court, SC

Bihar voter verification row reaches Supreme Court, hearing on July 10

indian military, indian army, defence, army

India should benchmark military spending at 3% of GDP, says EY report

Modi, Narendra Modi

Highlights: More than 100 Amrit Bharat stations ready today,says PM Modi

Oil field

Highlights: Key infra sectors' growth slows to eight-month low of 0.5% in April

 
Committee members wanted clarity on the progress of the investigation and sought a timeline for completing the analysis of the aircraft's black boxes. The crash has raised serious concerns about aviation safety and emergency preparedness.
 

Airfare spike post Pahalgam attack

The panel also expressed concern over the sudden and steep rise in flight ticket prices to Srinagar following the Pahalgam terror attack in April, which left 26 people dead. Lawmakers noted that such pricing practices appeared exploitative during times of crisis and called for stronger regulation.
 
The fare surge was reportedly linked to heightened tensions and travel demand post-attack, alongside restrictions imposed by the government.
 
According to a report by The Economic Times at the time, ticket prices for a one-way economy seat from Srinagar to Delhi surged to ₹65,000, up from the usual ₹6,000-8,000. Meanwhile, flights to Mumbai and Bengaluru followed suit, crossing ₹30,000 in many cases.
 
DGCA had issued an advisory directing airlines to cap fares on flights from Srinagar.
 

PAC demands BCAS security audit

Members of the PAC also demanded a full audit of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), citing the need for tighter oversight on airport and airline safety mechanisms.
 

 

More From This Section

Premiumhawa mahal, jaipur, rajasthan, clouds, tourism, historical palaces

Jaipur ranks first in Rajasthan's 'Give Up' national food security drive

PremiumNathu's, Sweet shops, restaurants

Delhi govt mulls 24x7 shops: Restaurants cheer, traders concerned

IndiGo

LIVE news: Raipur flight makes emergency landing at Indore airport after mid-air technical fault

DMK minister Ponmudi

Politicians in power should not consider themselves kings, says Madras HC

Kerala govt sues MSC over oil spill, seeks $1.1 billion in compensation

Kerala govt sues MSC over oil spill, seeks $1.1 billion in compensation

Topics : India News Air India Airfare hike Pahalgam attack Indian aviation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksBharat Bandh Tomorrow Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025OnePlus Nore 5 Series To LaunchHappy Square IPO AllotmentCryogenic OGS IPO AllotmentTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon