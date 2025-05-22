LIVE news: PM Modi to inaugurate two-day Rising Northeast Investors Summit on Friday
Latest news updates LIVE: The two-day investor summit will showcase the investment potentials in the northeastern states. Catch all the latest updates here
Boris Pradhan New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a two-day investor summit on Friday that will showcase the investment potentials in the northeastern states and opportunities to access the captive markets in the region and the neighbouring countries.Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney announced Wednesday that his administration is in discussions with the United States regarding participation in President Donald Trump's planned Golden Dome missile defence initiative. Is Canada going to be doing this alone or with the United States? Because with a Golden Dome, there will be discussions that could have an impact on Canada, but Canada wouldn't be a part of them, Carney said.
The Pentagon has warned for years that the newest missiles developed by China and Russia are so advanced that updated countermeasures are necessary. Golden Dome's added satellites and interceptors where the bulk of the program's cost is would be focused on stopping those advanced missiles early on or in the middle of their flight.
Security forces on Thursday launched a cordon and search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district after an exchange of fire with suspected terrorists, officials said. The firefight took place between the security forces and the suspected terrorists during a search operation following a tip-off about their presence in the Shingpora area of Chhatru, they said. "Contact has been established with terrorists during a joint operation with police at Chhatru in Kishtwar this morning," the White Knight Corps said in a post on X. Additional troops have been deployed, and the operation is ongoing to neutralise the terrorists, it added.
A new 5,000-ton destroyer key to North Korea's naval advancement was damaged during its launching ceremony attended by leader Kim Jong Un, state media reported Thursday.The ship slid off the ramp and became stuck after the flatcar failed to move alongside it, throwing off its balance and crushing parts of the ship's bottom, according to the Korean Central News Agency.
The accident at Wednesday's ceremony at the northeastern port of Chongjin was an embarrassing setback for Kim, who has emphasized naval advancement as key to his nuclear-armed military.
9:38 AM
2 staff members of Israeli embassy killed in shooting near Jewish museum in DC
Two staff members of the Israeli embassy in Washington were shot and killed Wednesday evening near a Jewish museum, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said.
First Published: May 22 2025 | 9:52 AM IST