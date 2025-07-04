Threat of Naxalism now confined to just five-six districts: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that the threat of Naxalism is now confined to just five-six districts in the country.
Speaking at an event in Hyderabad on Friday, Singh highlighted how former Naxal strongholds are transforming. “Naxal hubs have become educational hubs today,” he noted. Referring to the infamous ‘Red Corridor’, Singh added that the region is now turning into a “growth corridor”.
During the event held to mark the 128th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju, Singh said that the government has decided to make the country entirely Naxal-free by March 31, 2026.
Meanwhile, he also praised Alluri Sitarama Raju as a “great warrior” and acknowledged his contribution to India’s freedom struggle. Speaking on national security, Singh referred to Operation Sindoor, saying, “Only terror structures in Pakistan were targeted. No civilian, military establishments were hit.” He warned that any future attacks, such as the recent Pahalgam terror incident, would be met with a “befitting reply”.
No talks with those who hold arms: Shah
Singh's statement on Naxalism comes days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah made it clear that the central government has no intention of holding discussions with armed Naxal groups. “Our policy is 'no talks' with those who hold arms. Give up weapons, surrender, and join the mainstream,” he said while addressing a rally after inaugurating the National Headquarters of the Turmeric Board.
Shah added that in the last 18 months alone, over 2,000 Naxalites have surrendered, and more than 10,000 people in the Northeast have laid down arms and joined mainstream society. Some have even taken part in elections at various levels.
Reaffirming the government’s resolve, Shah said, “We have decided that before 31 March 2026, Naxalism will be finished in this country.” He also pointed out the human cost of Naxal violence. “Around 40,000 lives have been lost in four decades of Naxal violence in Adivasi areas,” he said.