India to host first WAVES summit in February: PM Modi in 'Mann ki Baat'

India to host first WAVES summit in February: PM Modi in 'Mann ki Baat'

He expressed pride in the enthusiasm of the country's youth and their contribution to the burgeoning creator economy, a key driver as India advances toward becoming a five trillion dollar economy

PM urged all stakeholders in the entertainment and creative industries to actively participate in the WAVES. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2024 | 5:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India will host the World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES) for the first time in February next year which will be a global platform for its creative talents, fostering collaborations and showcasing the country's potential as a hub for world-class content creation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke extensively about the WAVES Summit in his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' Radio address on Sunday.

Comparing the WAVES to global events like the World Economic Forum in Davos, Modi said the leaders from the media and entertainment industry as well as creative minds from across the globe will gather in Delhi for the Summit being held from February 5-9.

 

"This Summit is an important step towards making India a hub of global content creation," he said.

The prime minister emphasized the pivotal role of young creators in the preparations for WAVES, reflecting the dynamic spirit of India's creative community.

He expressed pride in the enthusiasm of the country's youth and their contribution to the burgeoning creator economy, a key driver as India advances toward becoming a five trillion dollar economy.

"Whether you are a young creator or an established artist, associated with Bollywood or regional cinema, a professional from the TV industry, an expert in animation, gaming, or an innovator in entertainment technology, I encourage you to be a part of the WAVES Summit," Modi said.

He urged all stakeholders in the entertainment and creative industries to actively participate in the WAVES.

"The WAVES Summit is poised to serve as a global platform for India's creative talents, fostering collaborations and showcasing the country's potential as a hub for world-class content creation," Modi said.

The Summit will also highlight India's advancements in animation, gaming, entertainment technology, and regional and mainstream cinema, he added.

Modi also paid heartfelt tributes to ace director Raj Kapoor and singer Mohammed Rafi on their 100th birth anniversaries.

Raj Kapoor's role in showcasing India's soft power through his timeless films and Mohammed Rafi's mesmerizing voice that continues to resonate with all generations, he said.

Modi also recalled Akkineni Nageswara Rao's contributions in elevating Telugu cinema while reflecting the Indian traditions.

He also honored Tapan Sinha's socially conscious films that inspired unity and awareness.

Modi said these legends not only shaped the golden era of Indian cinema but also strengthened India's cultural heritage, leaving behind an everlasting legacy for generations to admire and draw inspiration from.

First Published: Dec 29 2024 | 4:55 PM IST

