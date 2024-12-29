LIVE: PM Modi to address 117th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' today
BS Web Team New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the 117th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' today at 11 am. In the previus episode PM Modi had remembered the legends and urged the youth to be politically active and participate in nation building. This will be the last 'Mann Ki Baat' for 2024, and the Prime Minister might give a quick review of the entire year.
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi slammed the Congress party for playing politics over the last rites of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, despite the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to ensure proper arrangements for his cremation at Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat. "There is no doubt that the late PM Dr Manmohan Singh was a most respectable personality. The Congress party started playing politics even after PM Modi's government did everything for his last rites and to pay last respects to him. It does not suit for any party to stoop to such a low level after the death of a (former) Prime Minister," Joshi said.
9:20 AM
Efforts on for 2nd day to rescue 10-yr-old boy from borewell in MP's Guna
Rescue agencies were making hectic efforts for the second day on Sunday to save a 10-year-old boy who fell into a 140-feet borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district. A parallel pit has been dug. Rescuers were using their hands to make a passage between the pit and borewell to reach the boy, Raghogarh Congress MLA Jaivardhan Singh told over phone from the spot.
9:11 AM
4 labourers held for staying in Manipur without valid ILP cards
Four people were held in Manipur's Thoubal district for allegedly violating the Inner Line Permit system, CM N Biren Singh said. They were apprehended from Yairipok Bishnunaha on Saturday and steps are being taken for their "deportation", he said. "Today, four non-local laborers were apprehended for violating the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system. They were found residing without valid ILP cards and overstaying at the Yairipok Bishnunaha water reservoir construction site," he said in a post on X.
9:09 AM
Death toll from plane fire at South Korean airport rises to 62
South Korea's fire agency says that 62 people are dead after a plane caught fire during landing at an airport in the country's south. The fire engulfed the aircraft carrying 181 people when it skidded off the runway just after landing and struck a barrier. The country's emergency office said its landing gear appeared to have malfunctioned. The National Fire Agency says that a total of 62 people on board have been found dead as a result of the incident.
8:57 AM
CPI(M) MLA's son among 9 held for possessing ganja, legislator denies allegation
U Pratibha MLA denied the reports that her son was arrested with ganja, after the officials of the excise department arrested nine people for possessing the narcotics. Her son also rejected the allegations on social media. The Kayamkulam MLA on a Facebook live alleged that her son was only questioned when he was sitting with his friends, adding that the media was hunting her.
8:48 AM
Delhi Police bust inter-state arms trafficking syndicate, two held
Delhi Police Special Cell has busted an inter-state arms trafficking syndicate with the arrest of two gunrunners. The accused have been identified as Sunny Sharma, 30, and Devinder Chhabra, 28, both residents of Haryana. The accused were supplying firearms to a criminal gang active in Delhi/NCR. A total of 10 firearms, including three semi-automatic pistols and seven single-shot pistols, were recovered from their possession, said the police.
8:43 AM
Death toll from plane fire at South Korean airport rises to 47: Emergency officials
First Published: Dec 29 2024 | 8:42 AM IST