Business Standard

Sunday, December 22, 2024 | 01:48 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Nita Ambani to lead India's global influence at Harvard India Conference

Nita Ambani to lead India's global influence at Harvard India Conference

The India Conference at Harvard is one of the largest and most influential student-led India-focused conferences in the US. An annual event hosted jointly at Harvard Business School and Harvard Kenned

Harvard University

The India Conference at Harvard is one of the largest and most influential student-led India-focused conferences in the US. | File Image

Press Trust of India Boston
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2024 | 1:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The India Conference at Harvard (ICH) announced on Sunday that Nita Ambani, a trailblazer in philanthropy, education, and culture, will take centre stage at the highly anticipated India Conference at Harvard, scheduled for February 15-16, 2025, in Boston.

"As one of India's most influential voices, Ambani has profoundly impacted over 80 million lives through her social equity initiatives and continues to advocate for India's global potential," a statement by the organisers said.

Her recent achievements -- including hosting the International Olympic Committee (IOC) session in India after four decades and championing India's bid for the 2036 Olympics -- symbolise the nation's growing influence on the global stage.

 

The India Conference at Harvard is one of the largest and most influential student-led India-focused conferences in the US. An annual event hosted jointly at Harvard Business School and Harvard Kennedy School fosters dialogue on India's evolving role in global affairs, bringing together thought leaders, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and cultural icons.

This year, the conference will feature over 80 distinguished speakers from diverse fields over two days, exploring how Indian ideas and innovations are reshaping global narratives.

Also Read

Viacom18

Nita and Akash Ambani join Viacom18 board ahead of Star India merger

Olympics, Indian contingent, India House

Paris Olympics 2024: Nita Ambani, PT Usha, others inaugurate India House

nita ambani, maha cm

Paris Olympics 2024: Nita Ambani unanimously re-elected as IOC member

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant greet Mysore Cafe owner

'We eat your food at our house', Ambani family welcomes Mysore Cafe owner

Anant ambani

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant tie knot at star-studded ceremony: WATCH

Highlights of the conference include a fireside chat with Nita Ambani, Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, showcasing her vision for India's role on the world stage.

The conference this year will also feature a policy Hackathon addressing climate challenges and financial inclusion in rural India and a startup pitch competition.

Ambani's "keynote aligns perfectly with this year's theme, 'From India to the World', celebrates India's emergence as a global leader, shaping pathways for peace, prosperity, and innovation," the statement said.

Ayush Shukla, one of the conference co-chairs, commented: "The India Conference has always strived to push the boundaries of dialogue around India's growth story. This year's theme, 'From India to the World', captures the essence of India's transformative journey - where local ingenuity meets global impact".

"I think this theme celebrates not only the success stories of our technological prowess and development growth that have emerged from India but also showcases the lessons Indians offer about collaborative communities, vibrant culture, resilience, and entrepreneurial spirit.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

groundwater, water

Bengal, Bihar most impacted by arsenic contamination: Centre to NGT

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Jaishankar receives 'Sri Chandrasekarendra Saraswathi' award for leadership

Protest, Parliament Protest

LIVE news: Congress to hold press conference in 150 cities demanding Amit Shah's resignation

Bhupinder Yadav, Bhupinder

Union minister Bhupender Yadav launches facility for Pashmina certification

Zakir Hussain, Zakir

Zakir Hussain's family shares first Instagram post after his death

Topics : Nita Ambani India Harvard Harvard Business School Harvard University

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 22 2024 | 1:46 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOCarraro India IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon