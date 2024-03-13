India-US bond very strong; Biden admin strengthened it, says Ro Khanna

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers remarks on the South Lawn of the White House as US President Joe Biden looks on during a welcome ceremony | Photo: Reuters

Observing that the Biden administration has worked to strengthen India-US relationship, the co-chair of Congressional India Caucus has said that the bilateral relationship between the two democracies is very strong.

It (India-US relationship) is very strong on defense, on economics, on the cooperation on AI, on alternative energy, many areas of cooperation, Congressman Ro Khanna, co-chairman of Congressional India Caucus told PTI in an interview.

In the last 10 years, India has progressed a lot, he said. Huge economic development, huge ambition, a lot of energy. Of course, there are challenges too. There are challenges of income inequality like we face here in the United States. Challenges to make sure that it's a vibrant, pluralistic society. But you get a sense that India has great ambition, Khanna said in response to a question.

The Indian American lawmaker said that he has opposed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which was notified this week. I oppose that (CAA). I have always been for a pluralistic approach to immigration, he said.

According to Khanna, the Biden administration has worked a lot in strengthening this relationship.

I think President Biden has strengthened it. He understands the importance of our economy. India is a big buyer of American manufacturing, American products. He understands the strategic relationship in terms of our Navy, in terms of our defense, in terms of our defense technology, Khanna said.

Khanna, 47, has represented the 17th Congressional District of California, primarily Silicon Valley, since 2017. Khanna's maternal grandfather Amarnath Vidyalankar was a freedom fighter. The Congressman returned from a trip to India last August. He is the co-chair of the Congressional India caucus and has been instrumental in several key legislative efforts in the House of Representatives.

Last year, before the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his official state visit, Khanna had written to the House Speaker that Modi be invited for a joint address to the US Congress.