Sensex (0.03%)
64961.72 + 19.32
Nifty (0.14%)
19433.35 + 26.65
Nifty Smallcap (1.41%)
6218.00 + 86.75
Nifty Midcap (1.00%)
40450.40 + 400.60
Nifty Bank (-0.19%)
43654.65 -83.25
Heatmap

Indian-origin senator re-elected for 3rd term in closely contested election

Gopal is currently the youngest member of the New Jersey State Senate and the first South-Asian American to be elected to the Senate in the state's history, according to his campaign

US flag, US, united states

Photo: pexels

Press Trust of India New York
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2023 | 10:54 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Indian-American state Senator Vin Gopal has been reelected for a third term in the New Jersey Senate, winning the most expensive legislative races in state history.
The 38-year-old Democrat Senator defeated his Republican challenger, Steve Dnistrian, in New Jersey's 11th Congressional District on Tuesday, garnering nearly 60 per cent of the vote over Dnistrian and helping to flip control of both of the district's Assembly seats for Democrats.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Gopal is currently the youngest member of the New Jersey State Senate and the first South-Asian American to be elected to the Senate in the state's history, according to his campaign.
Polls were open in at least 37 states of the US on Tuesday. New Jersey's legislature comprises the state Senate and Assembly and has 120 members from 40 districts. Each district has one representative in the Senate and two in the Assembly that serve four- and two-year terms.
All 120 seats are on the ballot in November's general election, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer newspaper.
The Republican-leaning 11th District had been a major focus of the Republicans this year, according to the New Jersey Monitor news portal, with Republicans hoping that a campaign centred on offshore wind and LGBTQ issues in schools would doom the Democrats.
Gopal's seat in the district is one of the top targets of the Republican Party this year, according to the report.
The contest was one of the most expensive legislative races in state history, according to nj.com news portal. By October, Democrats raised USD 3.4 million and spent USD 3.5 million, while Republicans raised only USD 460,339 and spent USD 444,970. Several outside groups also poured money into the battle, according to the report.
Gopal, first elected in 2017 and reelected in 2021, received 58 per cent of the vote to 38 per cent for Dnistrian. He attributed his success to his constituent services and bipartisanship.

Also Read

Former Haryana minister Gopal Kanda acquitted in air hostess suicide case

Climate change making wildfires worse, scientists call it new abnormal

Chinese govt sentences famed Uyghur scholar to life in prison: Foundation

In US, PM Modi meets experts from health sector, academia, tech, economy

At least six killed, dozens injured in weekend shootings across US

Hot October makes 2023 'virtually certain' to be warmest year ever

As US dollar fades, emerging currencies poised for recovery in 2024: Report

Highlights of Trump's hours on witness stand at his NY civil fraud trial

CEO of Tencent-backed Chinese live-streaming service DouYu goes missing

Israel's ground forces target Hamas tunnels after encircling Gaza City

"You all tonight made history!" Gopal was quoted as saying in the report after the results were announced.
Gopal currently chairs the Senate Education Committee and is the Senate Majority Conference Leader. He previously served as the Chair of the Senate Military and Veterans Affairs Committee, according to his campaign.
He is also the Vice-Chair of the Senate Government, Wagering, Tourism & Historic Preservation Committee and a member of the Health, Human Services, and Senior Citizens Committee.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, he created a districtwide organisation of business, community, church, and nonprofit leaders to address the challenges of the coronavirus to the local economy.
Born and raised in New Jersey, Gopal holds a Masters in Public Administration from Rutgers University and a bachelor's degree from Pennsylvania State University.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian-origin US politics Politics

First Published: Nov 08 2023 | 10:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Price TodayInstagram FeatureChampions Trophy 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayRajasthan Assembly elections LIVEAUS vs AFG HighlightsSamvat 2080

Elections 2023

8 Naxal encounters, IED blast reported during 1st phase of C'garh pollsOver 2,100 candidates lose deposits in past Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

World Cup 2023

Had back spasm: Glenn Maxwell on facing cramps during marvellous double tonWorld Cup, Timed-out row: I have video evidence - Mathews questions umpires

India News

Delhi air quality 'severe', farm fires account for one-third pollutionOdd-even: Rai calls meet to discuss implementation of SC's observations

Economy News

Rupee expected to trade near record lows despite economic growth: ExpertsRural market recovery boosts consumer goods sector growth to 9%: Report
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon