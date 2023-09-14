Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.37%)
67466.99 + 245.86
Nifty (0.38%)
20070.00 + 76.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.50%)
5767.95 + 28.70
Nifty Midcap (0.19%)
40245.10 + 74.80
Nifty Bank (0.87%)
45909.45 + 398.10
Heatmap

India-US strategic partnership has never been more dynamic: Blinken

Speaking days after India successfully hosted the G20 Summit in New Delhi, Blinken said that both India and the US will benefit from several collaborations they have gotten into

Blinken, Antony Blinken

Blinken said the Biden Administration has elevated the Quad partnership with India, Japan, and Australia to deliver for the countries and the world on everything from manufacturing vaccines to strengthening maritime security to addressing climate cha

Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2023 | 8:32 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The strategic relationship between India and the United States has never been so dynamic, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Wednesday.
Speaking days after India successfully hosted the G-20 Summit in New Delhi, Blinken said that both India and the US will benefit from several collaborations they have gotten into.
The US-India strategic partnership has never been more dynamic, as we team up on everything from advanced semiconductors to defence cooperation," Blinken said in his remarks on Power and Purpose of American Diplomacy in a New Era at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) here.
Blinken said the Biden Administration has elevated the Quad partnership with India, Japan, and Australia to deliver for the countries and the world on everything from manufacturing vaccines to strengthening maritime security to addressing climate challenges.
And just this past week at the G20, President Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced another ambitious transportation, energy, and technology corridor that will connect the ports of Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, France, Germany, Italy, and the EU will team up with the US and India to turbocharge clean energy production, and digital connectivity, and strengthen critical supply chains across the region, Blinken said.

Also Read

Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit

Tharoor lauds India's sherpa after '200 hrs of non-stop negotiations' claim

Heading to India with a clear focus, says Rishi Sunak ahead of G20 Summit

A look at the millet-rich culinary extravaganza that awaits G20 guests

G20 Summit: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge not invited to President's dinner

Delhi approves BS VI-compliant diesel vehicles for inter-state carriage

Outcome Budget: Delhi govt sets targets departments, agencies for 2023-24

Army Colonel, Major, Dy SP killed in a gunfight with terrorists in J&K

'Man of global alliance': Union Cabinet congratulates PM on G20 success

Centre launches Skill India Digital platform, to benefit 260 mn students

Topics : Antony Blinken US India relations G20 summit

First Published: Sep 14 2023 | 8:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesApple iPhone 15 USB-C port Adani-Hindenburg RowTop Headlines TodayStocks to WatchReliance RetailNipah VirusCitibank IndiaAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

Citibank India launches WFH option for 12 months post maternity leaveReliance Retail in talks to raise $1.5 billion from existing investors

Election News

INDIA bloc's coordination panel to meet today at Sharad Pawar's residenceEverything you need to know about Telangana before Assembly elections 2023

India News

Nipah virus: Kerala announces number of measures to prevent contagionSpecial session of Parliament: All about the agenda, history and overview

Economy News

Gas prices likely pushed up inflation in Aug, other costs probably slowedIndia economy added 52 million new formal jobs in FY20-23: Report
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon