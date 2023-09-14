Outcome Budget: Delhi govt sets targets departments, agencies for 2023-24

The Delhi government has set targets for its departments and agencies, including opening more mohalla clinics for women and new classrooms in schools, in the current fiscal, according to an Outcome Budget document.

The Planning Department on Tuesday shared the Outcome Budget document detailing targets achieved in 2021-22 and 2022-23 as well as the targets set for 2023-24.

It detailed the targets and budget allocations for various schemes and programmes of the 22 departments and agencies in 2023-24.

The Delhi government has mapped 248 schemes and listed various outcome and output indicators on which performance will be assessed at the end of the financial year. This will be then be presented in the assembly as the Outcome Budget.

Delhi's Outcome Budget is an extensive exercise linking the budgetary allocations with quantifiable outputs and measurable outcomes, giving an idea about efficiency of governance and expenditure of resources, officials said. The concept of Outcome Budget was introduced by the Delhi government in its annual financial statement for 2017-18.

The document showed that the government has targeted to increase the number of classrooms in its existing schools to 21,645 from 20,663 in 2022-23 with a budget allocation of Rs 550 crore.

Also Read G20: Outcome document adopted; Russia, China object to para on Ukraine war UIDAI makes Aadhaar document update facility online free till June 14 How China, US and others watered down a key UN climate document G20 Science Advisers agree to work on draft document: Ajay Kumar Sood 28 states adopt national generic document registration for land records Army Colonel, Major, Dy SP killed in a gunfight with terrorists in J&K 'Man of global alliance': Union Cabinet congratulates PM on G20 success Centre launches Skill India Digital platform, to benefit 260 mn students INDIA to hold first joint rally in Bhopal, boycott 'biased' TV anchors 1 more infected with Nipah in Kerala; efforts on to save critically ill boy

It also has set a target of boosting digital learning by increasing the number of digital classrooms to 2,211.

Further, monitoring of teaching and learning at government schools will be strengthened by increasing the installation of CCTV cameras from 1,17,220 in 2022-23 to 1,46, 800 in the current fiscal, the document showed.

The government has also targeted to raise the number of Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics from 517 to 742 in 2023-24. It also aims at raising the number of Mohalla Clinics for women from existing five to 50 in this year, according to the document.

In transport sector, the government has targeted to raise the number of automated driving test tracks from 15 to 17.

Under the 'City of Lakes' project, the government has plans to raise the number of revived water bodies to 30.