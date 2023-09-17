close
Sensex (0.47%)
67838.63 + 319.63
Nifty (0.44%)
20192.35 + 89.25
Nifty Smallcap (0.51%)
5865.90 + 29.65
Nifty Midcap (0.28%)
40829.90 + 113.85
Nifty Bank (0.50%)
46231.50 + 230.65
Heatmap

Indian Army soldier on leave abducted and killed in Manipur: Report

He was identified as Sepoy Serto Thangthang Kom of the Army's Defence Security Corps (DSC) platoon at Leimakhong in Kangpokpi district, they said

Manipur police

Photo: ANI Twitter

Press Trust of India Imphal
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2023 | 10:33 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The body of an Indian Army soldier was found at Khuningthek village in Manipur's Imphal East district on Sunday, officials said.
He was identified as Sepoy Serto Thangthang Kom of the Army's Defence Security Corps (DSC) platoon at Leimakhong in Kangpokpi district, they said.
He hailed from Tarung in Imphal West, officials said.
According to officials, unidentified armed men abducted Sepoy Kom, who was on leave, from his home around 10am on Saturday.
According to his 10-year-old son, who was the only eyewitness to the crime, three men entered their home while his father and he were working on the porch.
"The armed men placed a pistol on the Sepoy's head and forced him into a white vehicle before fleeing the spot," officials said quoting his son.

Also Read

As Manipur reels from violence, home minister Shah to visit the state today

Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended

Centre to act against Twitter on video of Manipur women being paraded naked

Gross violation: SC asks Centre to take action in Manipuri women's case

Rural Manipur grapples with over 12 per cent inflation amidst unrest

Proper procedures followed while arresting Naidu in fraud case: Andhra CID

Heavy rain batters Gujarat, water release from Narmada causes flooding

19 teams working in field to trace contacts of Nipah virus patients

TDP raises Naidu's 'illegal' arrest issue during all-party meeting

Final meet of G20 Framework Working Group to be held in Raipur from Sept 18

"There was no news of Sepoy Kom till Sunday early morning. Around 9.30am, his body was found at Khuningthek village, east of Mongjam under Sogolmang PS in Imphal East. His identity was confirmed by his brother and brother-in-law who said the soldier had a single bullet wound on his head," officials added.
Sepoy Kom is survived by wife, daughter and son.
The last rites will be conducted as per the wishes of the family, officials said, adding the army has rushed a team to assist the bereaved family.
Topics : Army Indian Army Manipur

First Published: Sep 17 2023 | 10:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodaySovereign Gold BondGold - Silver PriceNokia G42 5G Phone LaunchedApple iPhone 15 Series Pre-OrderDelhi Weather UpdateNipah Virus UpdateAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

Ashok Leyland, UP govt sign MoU to set up greenfield bus plant in stateTotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Election News

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16BRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISROWe are not going back to licence raj, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Economy News

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiariesIndia's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon